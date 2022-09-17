Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, The Frederick News-Post is doing podcast interviews with candidates for Frederick County executive and council.
Frederick County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, the Democratic nominee to be the next Frederick County executive, would look to improve access to mental healthcare and engage the public in budget decisions if elected in November.
Fitzwater is finishing her second four-year term on the County Council. She has taught elementary school music at Oakdale Elementary School for the last 16 years and is on temporary leave while she runs for office.
“We need to make sure that we’re representing everyone,” Fitzwater said during a podcast interview with the News-Post on Friday. “That’s my track record and that’s my value system.”
Her Republican opponent is Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough. Fitzwater and Hough are vying to succeed County Executive Jan Gardner, a Democrat who, after serving two four-year terms, is term limited.
Fitzwater said during the interview that, as county executive, she would expand the county’s mental health resources. She said this would mean attracting mental health professionals to the county, hiring more professionals to respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis and helping them establish working relationships with local law enforcement.
Fitwater previously called Gardner “exactly the best person” for the county to elect as its first executive after a transition to a charter form of government in 2014, and she said during the podcast interview that its something she stands by.
Drafting the county’s budget is one of the first tasks that the next executive will be responsible for. Fitzwater said one of her top priorities will be hosting budget listening sessions in different communities in the county.
“I intend to be a leader that is out in the public and listening as much as possible,” she said.
Sen. Hough and his supporters have drawn attention to comments that Fitzwater made during a County Council meeting about an audit of the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office 287(g) agreement with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE).
“I have a white privilege and I’m a racist,” Fitzwater said during the meeting.
Fitzwater was rebutting claims that the meeting between council members and the sheriff had been uncivil because of the use of words like “racist” and “white privilege.” She addressed the comments during Friday’s podcast interview.
“I may not have said that in the most artful way, but I don’t back away from talking about the tough issues that matter to our Frederick County families,” Fitzwater said.
In her podcast interview, Fitzwater also discussed her other policy priorities, such as increasing affordable housing options in the county, and offered insight into how she'd work with the Sheriff's Office, which she's been an outspoken critic of.
She will live in the the middle or she'll be moved off the seat. It's not an even choice. Hough isn't anything anyone wants here anymore.
