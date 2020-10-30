Election Day on Tuesday marks the last opportunity for Frederick County voters to head to the polls, drop off their ballot at drop boxes or have it postmarked by the post office. Here are five things to watch in the county.
1) Voter turnout will likely be at historic levels
Frederick County Election Director Stuart Harvey has predicted the county could have 85 percent turnout — or even higher. Early voting has been strong at the county’s four sites compared to four years ago, and the county Board of Elections has already received nearly 47,000 mail-in ballots of the more than 68,000 ballots sent out. In 2016, 164,464 voters cast a ballot, or 77.11 percent of registered voters. In 2012, 117,600 people voted, a 79.3 turnout, and in 2008, 112,063 voted, an 83.46 percent turnout.
2) Congressional challengers face uphill battle
In Frederick County, two congressional races are on the ballot — the sixth or eighth districts — depending on where you live. The sixth district, represented by Rep. David Trone (D), swings through the southern part of the county and includes the city of Frederick. The eighth district includes much of the northern half of the county, including some of the eastern and western parts.
Trone faces state Del. Neil Parrott (R), George Gluck (Green) and Jason Herrick (independent). As of mid-October, there were 502,297 registered voters in the district, with 231,285 Democrats and 150,393 Republicans.
In a brief interview Friday, Parrott pointed to Gov. Larry Hogan, a fellow Republican, winning the district in both his runs for governor as one reason why he feels he can take the sixth. He also said higher voter turnout and his on-the-ground campaign presence — especially in western Maryland — could make the difference.
But that win would be the first time a Republican has won the seat since 2010, when Roscoe Bartlett was re-elected. Since then, the district lines have been redrawn and criticized as one of the most egregious cases of partisan gerrymandering in the country.
U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) is running for re-election in the eighth district. He faces Gregory Coll (R) and Lih Young, a write-in Democratic candidate. Because Raskin’s district includes more of a Democratic stronghold in Montgomery County — Trone’s includes the more conservative Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties — his seat could be considered safer than Trone’s.
There are 520,598 registered voters in the eighth district: 276,840 Democrats and 128,026 Republicans.
3) Presidential race likely to be close in Frederick County
Current voter registration totals countywide do suggest the race for president and vice president will be close in Frederick. Democrats gained a slight edge in registered voters over Republicans since the 2018 election. There are currently 72,487 to 68,767 registered active voters. There are 42,961 unaffiliated voters.
Who those unaffiliated voters choose will play a key role in determining whether President Donald Trump (R) or former Vice President Joe Biden (D) receives more votes in Frederick County. The county’s conservative bloc, especially in its outreaching rural areas, mostly back the president. A majority of voters in the city of Frederick area likely support Biden, based on registration totals.
There could be some crossover from the county’s more moderate voters, but it is tough to estimate the impact there.
4) Three Board of Education seats are up for grabs
Seven candidates — six declared and one write-in — are running for three seats on the county Board of Education. Incumbents Rae Gallagher and Lois Jarman — both appointed by County Executive Jan Gardner and confirmed by the County Council — are running along with Sue Johnson, Jason Johnson, David Bass and Dean Rose. Paulette Anders joined the race earlier this month as a write-in candidate. In order to vote for her, county residents must spell her name correctly on the ballot.
Outside of some judge continuations, the Board of Education seats are the only local races on this year’s ballot. Seven people sit on that board, and all make $10,000 except for the board president, who makes $11,000. The Maryland General Assembly passed a bill this year, signed by the governor, to raises those salaries to $14,000 and $15,000, respectively, beginning after the 2022 election.
Because of late mail-in ballot counts and any provisional ballots, voters may not know all three winners on Tuesday. Harvey said the Board of Elections will report all the results from early voting on election night, along with Election Day voters, and will have a better idea on how many mail-in ballots were counted after the board completes its canvass Saturday, Oct. 31.
5) If you’ve held onto your mail-in ballot until now, consider a ballot drop-off box
Drop-off boxes are scattered across the county and monitored by security cameras 24 hours a day. County Board of Elections staff are also emptying those boxes at least twice per day.
As long as you drop your ballot into one of these boxes by 8 p.m. Tuesday, it will be counted. If you must use the postal service, Harvey has recommended county residents enter their local post office and ask postal workers to postmark the ballot. Any ballot postmarked by Nov. 3 must also be received by the Board of Elections by Nov. 13.
(1) comment
It looks like half of the County voters will have voted by election day. It will be a heavy vote and that's good. ..As far as voting for POTUS you can expect the State of Maryland to go for Biden by about 31%
It really is a shame how we hold onto the Electoral College which was based on racism. ..It needs to be changed so every vote counts equally.
