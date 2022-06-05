Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections. Each school board profile will include an audio recording of the full interview.
Point of Rocks mother and former air-traffic controller Heather Fletcher said she would focus on transparency and parents’ rights if elected to the Frederick County Board of Education.
Fletcher, who pulled her three children out of Frederick County Public Schools in October 2021 in part because she thought the district’s mask requirements were “pretty outrageous,” said she wanted to restore trust between the community and the school system.
In the last year or so, Fletcher said, she’s become increasingly concerned that public schools are “putting political and controversial ideologies into our classrooms” rather than focusing on core subjects like reading and math.
“I felt called to do something about it and take action,” Fletcher said. “Because I have the knowledge to do so.”
Fletcher studied aviation management and air-traffic control at the University of North Dakota, she said, and worked at Andrews Air Force Base for about seven years before leaving to focus on raising her kids.
She said her professional background could be an asset on the school board.
“We all had to work together,” Fletcher said of her time as a controller. “Even if I don’t agree with everything my coworker might do or say, that doesn’t matter. It’s about the mission and our job to keep people safe.”
She has been an outspoken critic of recent updates to Maryland’s elementary health curriculum guidelines and recently sparked community debate by checking out all the books from an LGBTQ pride display at the Brunswick Public Library, saying they should be kept away from children. In both cases, Fletcher argued that lessons or materials about gender and sexuality are inappropriate for kids and pose a threat to parents’ rights.
“It is not the public school system’s duty to teach value systems,” she said.
Fletcher also criticized the process by which the school board approved the state’s new curriculum guidelines, saying it did not provide sufficient notice to parents or seek out their input. If elected, she said, she would urge the board to be more open with constituents. She said she might pursue a system whereby every FCPS teacher has a webpage listing all the curriculum resources they plan to use in class.
With a son on the autism spectrum, Fletcher said she has “a heart for special education”. She would prioritize communicating with staff in the wake of a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the district’s use of seclusion and restraint, she said, making sure they have the proper training and knowledge to handle challenging students.
Fletcher also said she was concerned about burnout among teachers and would work to “reduce their load.”
”We need to make changes in support of them,” she said, “not demanding more of them.”
Fletcher has aligned herself with three other self-described conservative women vying for a seat on the school board: April Montgomery, Ashley Nieves and Tiffany Noble.
The group is campaigning together, but — unlike another group of four conservative candidates in the race — it is not formally registered as a slate with the State Board of Elections.
“If four conservatives get through the primaries, I would be extremely happy,” Fletcher said.
But ultimately, Fletcher said she hopes her experience as a parent and an active volunteer during her children’s time in FCPS appeal to voters.
“I have a pretty good understanding of how the school system works,” she said, “and I feel like I can make it even better.”
The 12 other candidates in the school board race are: Nancy A. Allen, Olivia Angolia, Liz Barrett, Ysela Bravo, David Brooks, Rae Gallagher, Mark Joannides, Rayna T. Remondini, Cindy Rose, Dean Rose, Justi Thomas and Karen Yoho.
(8) comments
Sometimes I think Ms. Fletcher is trolling us.....It will be interesting to see how many votes she actually gets?
What this candidate has done is considered censorship! Obviously she wants to dictate what our children read and think. Unfortunately for her, the world is filled with a diversity of people with their own ideas and opinions. In my mind, it's the diversity of our world that makes things interesting and exciting.
Nope. [thumbdown]
Another nut job right wing wannabe Nazi book burning Christo-fascist....that is exactly what we do NOT need in this town, county or anywhere else. We can see clearly this person would be a regressive candidate that is anti-everything except for what some antiquated book tells her. She's had 2000+ years to have the myth come back to life....and it's quite apparent the whole thing is a charade.
Removing books out of the library so my kids can't read them, takes away my parental rights for my children learn about the world and diversity. Reading is especially important while my children are young and we can discuss complex topics as a family.
This paranoid hypocrite doesn't care about my rights. She just wants to impose her own values, fear, and anxiety on me and my family.
So why didn’t she want to keep her children safe with masks?
Return those books yet or did you burn them Heather? This group of four are not conservatives, far right conspiracy theory kooks... These four should get no votes and would do great harm to the school system..
Book Burner
