Ashwani Jain
Buy Now

Ashwani Jain

Ashwani Jain, who ran for governor in 2022 but lost in the Democratic primary, has filed to run for Congress in Maryland’s 6th District.

Jain, who lives in Gaithersburg, is a program director at the National Kidney Foundation. He previously served as the director of outreach for the Cancer Moonshot initiative spearheaded by then-Vice President Joe Biden.

Correction

A previous version of this story misstated Ashwani Jain's hometown.

Tags

(6) comments

artandarchitecture

"I am a 32yo cancer survivor, the son of immigrants, a product of Maryland public schools."

The above are not "selling points." I'll never forget your youtube interview for governor when you stated "Racism!!" the most important problem!

This would have been something to tackle:

Christian, Muslim and Jewish Parents Appeal Federal Court’s Decision Allowing Maryland Schools to Force Trans Ideology on Their Kids

By Debra Heine, August 29, 2023

https://amgreatness.com/2023/08/29/christian-muslim-and-jewish-parents-appeal-federal-courts-decision-allowing-maryland-schools-to-force-trans-ideology-on-their-kids/

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Hopefully Jan will run

Report Add Reply
LuvFrederick

Would be nice if Jan would run, but will get no support from Wes Moore and nobody knows her outside of Frederick.

Report Add Reply
Sycamore1041

But the district she is running in contains a large chunk of Frederick County, so not being known outside of Frederick might not be a big handicap. I would love to have a woman hold this seat for a change.

Report Add Reply
Sycamore1041

But the district that these people are all vying to represent contains a big chunk of Frederick County. So the fact that Jan is not widely known outside of Frederick might not be much of a handicap. It would be really nice to have a woman hold this seat in Congress for a change--or any seat, for that matter. Of the 8 representatives from MD in the US Congress, exactly zero of them are women. WHY is that the case in a state that is supposedly so progressive?!

Report Add Reply
Sycamore1041

Sorry! Accidentally posted the first comment before I was done.

Report

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription