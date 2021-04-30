Daryl Boffman, the executive director of public affairs for Frederick County Public Schools and a former member of the school board, will formally announce a run for county executive on Saturday.
Boffman, 58, joins County Council members Jessica Fitzwater and Kai Hagen, both Democrats, who officially announced earlier this year that they will also be running for the Democratic nomination. The primaries will be held June 28, 2022, and the general election is Nov. 8, 2022. So far, no Republicans have announced their candidacy. The winner of the general election will replace County Executive Jan Gardner, a Democrat who is completing her second and final four-year term.
While Boffman has not officially announced his campaign, a Twitter page and website went public for the candidate on Friday. Boffman plans to officially announce his candidacy during an event outside Winchester Hall at noon on Saturday.
In a phone call, Boffman said he is excited to begin the process of running for county executive and believes his experiences will allow him to help the Frederick County community in numerous ways.
“I believe my experience in the county from being a business leader, to serving on the board of education and the chamber of commerce as well as the board for the hospital, I’ve touched some of the cornerstone areas of our county,” Boffman said. “I have a pretty good understanding of the broad needs of our community.”
Boffman’s campaign slogan is “One Frederick united in pursuing prosperity for all.”
“My campaign is focusing on one Frederick, that’s the main thing, to pull Frederick together. We’ve come through a pretty tumultuous period, and we need to create a more unified county,” he said.
Boffman has been a resident of the county since 1992 and his campaign platform, according to his website, focuses on four major initiatives — post-pandemic education funding, small business growth and sustainability, financial stewardship, and a “one Frederick united” initiative.
As county executive, Boffman has pledged to make public education a budget priority, expand minority-owned, women-owned and veteran-owned small business participation on county contracts, increase revenue through business and job development instead of tax increases, and bring the people of the county closer together.
Boffman began his current role with FCPS in 2019. He said he will resign from the school system in June in order to solely focus on his campaign. He previously served on the county Board of Education from 2000-2010 and served as president of the board in 2006.
He was named the Maryland Technology Council’s Entrepreneur of the Year for Frederick County in 2005 and Executive of the Year for 2012.
Boffman is a graduate of Hampton University with a degree in business management and was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army, where he served on active duty until 1987.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.