The Frederick County Board of Elections on Monday certified the general election results, making official the tallies for local races, said Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner.

After finalizing the vote totals and determining local race winners, local boards of elections are required to send certified copies of the results to the State Board of Elections, Gov. Larry Hogan and the clerk for the Circuit Court for Frederick County.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(1) comment

Piedmontgardener

Thanks to all who worked on our elections. Hard job, real hard. Somewhat thankless, especially in this climate. Highly appreciate all the work by all involved. We need to to get the MIB matter straightened out by law - the counting can and should be handled as they come in.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription