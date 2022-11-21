The Frederick County Board of Elections on Monday certified the general election results, making official the tallies for local races, said Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner.
After finalizing the vote totals and determining local race winners, local boards of elections are required to send certified copies of the results to the State Board of Elections, Gov. Larry Hogan and the clerk for the Circuit Court for Frederick County.
The State Board of Elections is expected to certify the statewide election results on Dec. 13.
Election Day was Nov. 8, and the Frederick County Board of Elections was initially scheduled to certify the results by Friday.
But more than 25,000 Frederick County voters cast a ballot by mail and the Frederick County Board of Elections had to spend seven days — including Friday — counting mail-in and provisional ballots, which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about their registration or eligibility.
The volume of mail-in ballots in the general election was unprecedented.
In 2018, the last gubernatorial general election, about 5,400 voters sent an absentee ballot by mail. In 2014, about 2,400 cast an absentee ballot.
Thanks to all who worked on our elections. Hard job, real hard. Somewhat thankless, especially in this climate. Highly appreciate all the work by all involved. We need to to get the MIB matter straightened out by law - the counting can and should be handled as they come in.
