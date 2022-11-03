The Frederick County government spent $91,800 between Sept. 28 and Oct. 23 for advertisements in support of ballot Question A, which clarifies who has the final say in bargaining disputes between the county and its career firefighters.
Question A, which is on general election ballots in Frederick County, would change wording in the county’s charter to clarify that the County Council would have the final say in a bargaining dispute.
The Career Firefighters Association of Frederick County — also known as the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF) Local 3666 — stated in a Facebook post on Tuesday that the county spent "hundreds of thousands" of dollars in support of the ballot question.
"Their filing doesn't include the money they spent after the deadline," Stephen Jones, president of the union, said in a phone interview with the News-Post.
In October, the union, which encouraged people to vote against Question A, accused the county of “misuse of public funds” and “unethical behavior” for creating a ballot issue committee to spend money on advertising in support of Question A. The county created its committee in September.
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner wrote in an email to the News-Post that the statement was an example of "unfortunate misinformation and inflammatory rhetoric" from the union's leadership.
"This misinformation is the primary reason county government is obligated to inform voters about the ballot question," Gardner, D, wrote.
In 2018, Frederick County voters approved Question D, which granted the county the authority to appoint a neutral arbitrator for labor disputes between the county and its career firefighters. Nearly 73% of the vote was in favor of the charter amendment.
The arbitrator’s ruling would be binding for the county executive. The County Council, though, would have the authority to decrease a contract amount that an arbitrator determined.
The county’s charter gives the County Council the final say in labor disputes because the council is the final vote on the county’s budget, which funds the Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
Following the vote, the firefighters union sued the county, saying an arbitrator’s decision should be binding for the entire county, including the County Council, the News-Post reported in October 2020.
Voting in favor of Question A this year retains the council's authority over the county's tax dollars, Gardner wrote.
"Voters will decide whether to uphold existing charter language, supported overwhelmingly by the voters in 2012, that gives elected county council members full authority over the spending of tax dollars," Gardner wrote.
The county paid the Baltimore-based public relations firm KO Public Affairs for consulting fees and radio and online advertising, according to recent campaign filings. More than half of the money, nearly $50,400, was for online advertising.
The county's budget for the fiscal year that began July 1 includes money for "unanticipated expenses," which the county drew from for its public messaging campaign, Gardner wrote.
Unlike campaign committees that candidates create when they run for office, a ballot issue committee can receive unlimited contributions from an individual, business, organization or political committee, according to Maryland's campaign finance law.
The union created its own ballot issue committee in August. Between Aug. 17 and Oct. 23, the union raised $120,000 and spent $48,300 for campaign mailers, online advertising and billboards/outdoor advertising.
Contributions to the committee came from the union, the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Frederick Career Firefighters PAC.
The union's Facebook post listed how much the county spent on consulting fees and radio and online advertising. The post also indicated the county spent unknown amounts of money on countywide mailers and "hundreds of yard signs."
County spokeswoman Vivian Laxton wrote in an email to the News-Post that "a small number of yard signs were printed and a mailer was sent."
Laxton wrote that she did not know how much money the county spent on the signs and and the mailers.
Rick Harcum, the county's chief administrative officer and the treasurer for the ballot issue committee, did not immediately respond to phone calls from the News-Post on Thursday afternoon.
(3) comments
If you think the union's motivation is greed, then you do not understand the concept of arbitration. You can just as likely lose as win in arbitration. The purpose is to take the decision out of the hands of either party. Knowing that if an agreement isn't reached then the decision will be made for you by a neutral arbitrator is often enough to encourage both sides to negotiate further. Binding arbitration is an incentive to bargain in good faith.
The Unions mailers again played on the voters emotions. Firefighter safety was their plea, don’t stop the money that keeps the Firefighters safe. I am for keeping the Firefighters safe but their motive here is greed.
Jan is really showing who she really is. Our tax money being spent for this is simply insane.
