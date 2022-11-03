Frederick County logo

The Frederick County government spent $91,800 between Sept. 28 and Oct. 23 for advertisements in support of ballot Question A, which clarifies who has the final say in bargaining disputes between the county and its career firefighters.

Question A, which is on general election ballots in Frederick County, would change wording in the county’s charter to clarify that the County Council would have the final say in a bargaining dispute.

ShaneStewart

If you think the union's motivation is greed, then you do not understand the concept of arbitration. You can just as likely lose as win in arbitration. The purpose is to take the decision out of the hands of either party. Knowing that if an agreement isn't reached then the decision will be made for you by a neutral arbitrator is often enough to encourage both sides to negotiate further. Binding arbitration is an incentive to bargain in good faith.

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

The Unions mailers again played on the voters emotions. Firefighter safety was their plea, don’t stop the money that keeps the Firefighters safe. I am for keeping the Firefighters safe but their motive here is greed.

neilyoungfan25

Jan is really showing who she really is. Our tax money being spent for this is simply insane.

