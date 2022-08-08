Frederick County election workers on Wednesday will decertify the results of the July 19 primary after discovering an inconsistency while preparing for a recount in the District 3 County Council race, state and local officials said Monday.
The Frederick County Board of Elections on Saturday "discovered a discrepancy between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots" in the race, according to a statement from the board on Monday.
The results showed Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer losing to challenger Jazmin Di Cola by three votes in the Democratic primary. Keegan-Ayer had requested a recount, which had been scheduled to begin this week.
"There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots," Nikki Charlson, the deputy administrator of the Maryland State Board of Elections, said in a phone interview Monday.
Charlson said specific numbers wouldn't be available until the local board had a chance to complete its review.
The ongoing review "suggests there were human errors in ballot accounting during the mail-in and provisional canvasses," the Frederick County Board of Elections statement said.
On Wednesday morning, officials will vote to decertify the results, which were certified Aug. 1, said Anthony Gutierrez, the deputy director of the local board.
Then, they plan to rescan all mail-in and provisional ballots cast in the primary, Gutierrez said.
The rescanning is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to take two days, the local board statement said.
The decision was made "out of an abundance of caution," the statement said.
"It doesn't happen frequently," Charlson said of the impending decertification. "I can't tell you the last time it happened."
Election workers are reviewing the ballot accounting documents and procedures they used during the primary, Gutierrez said. Depending on what they find, the scope of the rescanning could expand before Wednesday, he said.
The recount requested by Keegan-Ayer has been canceled. Candidates could request recounts again once the rescanning and recertification is complete.
This story will be updated.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(14) comments
With all the technology we have now and can’t even get an election right
Isn't Math fantastic...maybe
The Frederick County Board of Elections on Saturday "discovered a discrepancy between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots" in the race, according to a statement from the board on Monday.
So how did they "discover" there were discrepancies..?
"There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,"...how did they discover this? by counting I would assume? Who was doing the counting and who was verifying that the counter had counted correctly?
"There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots," Nikki Charlson, the deputy administrator of the Maryland State Board of Elections, said in a phone interview Monday.
Again how did they KNOW "There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,"?
This story contains very little useful information..which is understandable at this point in this scandal...I do hope one of you intrepid reporters do a tad more follow-up on this story in the coming weeks? Because I am watching to see who is watching to see if the counters counted right? ...Thanks Intrepid Reporters....peace out
You have to be kidding me. This is not rocket science. Makes it hard to trust the process. Elections needs to get it together - this should be fool proof and easy to validate, especially this day and age.
This mail-in voting results takes forever. A terrible disservice to candidates and voters. And now we find out there are mistakes. Just more reason for people to not trust mail-in voting. And maybe we shouldn’t trust it!!
They have 1 job and still screw it up.
Sadly this will only energize those who worship at the feet of former President Bone Spurs. In this case however, it appears evidence may have been found. Not just a sore loser`s claim.
Pleased that any error wasn't tossed under the table. Unhappy, especially in this climate of baseless voter fraud allegations that this occured in our county. Only serves to give the conspiracy minded more high octane thought juice.
A discrepancy! Was it from the box pulled out from under the table, or the truckload of phony results sent from NYC??? Storm Winchester hall! Call out the National Guard! Where is Rudy Giuliani???!
Wow! Not a good look. Credit to them for being transparent about the error. Cue the investigation into how this mess happened.
Holy Moly! Glad they are reviewing all the ballots.
Amazing isn't it...
You mean that the system works? No, not amazing.
They're going back and re-doing it because they found a discrepancy. That's how it's supposed to work. Sounds like human error at work, not a cabal of deep state operatives.
[thumbup]
What!😲
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.