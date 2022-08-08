Counting Provisional Ballots
Buy Now

Frederick County Board of Canvassers members, seated from left, Larry Hill, Mary Costello, Shirley McDonald and Bill Woodcock, and Board of Elections attorney Dan Loftus, standing, look over a ballot that was referred to them on July 27 during a count of provisional ballots.

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

Frederick County election workers on Wednesday will decertify the results of the July 19 primary after discovering an inconsistency while preparing for a recount in the District 3 County Council race, state and local officials said Monday.

The Frederick County Board of Elections on Saturday "discovered a discrepancy between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots" in the race, according to a statement from the board on Monday.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(14) comments

Learch

With all the technology we have now and can’t even get an election right

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Isn't Math fantastic...maybe

The Frederick County Board of Elections on Saturday "discovered a discrepancy between the total number of votes in the certified results and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots" in the race, according to a statement from the board on Monday.

So how did they "discover" there were discrepancies..?

"There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,"...how did they discover this? by counting I would assume? Who was doing the counting and who was verifying that the counter had counted correctly?

"There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots," Nikki Charlson, the deputy administrator of the Maryland State Board of Elections, said in a phone interview Monday.

Again how did they KNOW "There were more votes in the certified results than the number of counted ballots,"?

This story contains very little useful information..which is understandable at this point in this scandal...I do hope one of you intrepid reporters do a tad more follow-up on this story in the coming weeks? Because I am watching to see who is watching to see if the counters counted right? ...Thanks Intrepid Reporters....peace out

Report Add Reply
dremsberg

You have to be kidding me. This is not rocket science. Makes it hard to trust the process. Elections needs to get it together - this should be fool proof and easy to validate, especially this day and age.

Report Add Reply
neilyoungfan25

This mail-in voting results takes forever. A terrible disservice to candidates and voters. And now we find out there are mistakes. Just more reason for people to not trust mail-in voting. And maybe we shouldn’t trust it!!

Report Add Reply
FyremanEd
FyremanEd

They have 1 job and still screw it up.

Report Add Reply
Travis Bickle

Sadly this will only energize those who worship at the feet of former President Bone Spurs. In this case however, it appears evidence may have been found. Not just a sore loser`s claim.

Report Add Reply
Piedmontgardener

Pleased that any error wasn't tossed under the table. Unhappy, especially in this climate of baseless voter fraud allegations that this occured in our county. Only serves to give the conspiracy minded more high octane thought juice.

Report Add Reply
gabrielshorn2013
gabrielshorn2013

A discrepancy! Was it from the box pulled out from under the table, or the truckload of phony results sent from NYC??? Storm Winchester hall! Call out the National Guard! Where is Rudy Giuliani???!

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

Wow! Not a good look. Credit to them for being transparent about the error. Cue the investigation into how this mess happened.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Holy Moly! Glad they are reviewing all the ballots.

Report Add Reply
Boomer631B
Boomer631B

Amazing isn't it...

Report Add Reply
chris

You mean that the system works? No, not amazing.

They're going back and re-doing it because they found a discrepancy. That's how it's supposed to work. Sounds like human error at work, not a cabal of deep state operatives.

Report Add Reply
AOC
AOC

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

What!😲

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription