Frederick resident Mia Mason, a Democrat, is running for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, trying to become the first openly transgender person to serve in the legislative body.
Mason, a U.S. military veteran, also ran for Congress in 2020. She lost to Republican incumbent Andy Harris in the 1st District, 63% to 36%.
In a phone interview on Monday, Mason said fundraising has been “a little bit slow,” but the reception by voters in the 6th District has been overwhelmingly positive.
“Folks are definitely listening to our conversations about who we are and what we’re doing. They understand my story and my fight,” Mason said.
If elected, Mason said, she would focus on expanding public transportation in Western Maryland. Specifically, she hopes to make it easier for veterans living in the region to access VA medical centers in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia.
Mason, who moved to Frederick in 2021, considers working toward Medicare for all and increasing funding for public education among her top priorities.
The 6th District seat for which Mason is running is currently held by Democrat David Trone.
Instead of seeking reelection, Trone is running for the U.S. Senate, after Democratic incumbent Ben Cardin said he is not running again.
Asked what sets her apart from other candidates in the District 6 race, Mason emphasized her tenacity and her responsiveness to voters’ concerns.
“The voters are going to see the passion, the love, the commitment and the spirit I have that the voters of Maryland District 1 heard and saw,” Mason said. “When they call me, they’re not getting staff — they’re getting a direct line to their representative.”
Aside from Mason, five other Democrats have announced their candidacy for Maryland’s 6th District:
- George Gluck, a mathematician from Rockville
- Stephen R. McDow II, an entrepreneur from Monrovia
- Lesley Lopez, a state delegate representing District 39
- Joe Vogel, a state delegate representing District 17
- Destiny Drake West, founder of the Drake Institute for Women’s Policy
Four Republicans have announced their candidacy:
- Chris Hyser, a retired Maryland State trooper from Thurmont
- Todd Puglisi, a food service worker from Gaithersburg
- Mariela Roca, a medical logistics manager from Frederick
- Brenda Thiam, a former state delegate from Hagerstown
The deadline to file for candidacy is Feb. 9, 2024. The 2024 primary election will take place on May 14 and the general election will be held on Nov. 5.
(20) comments
Two words - Aye Carumba!!
Thank you Greg for voicing what the majority of Americans think.
How about we lead with qualifications for running and a motivation to do the job vs having to shove someone’s personal sexual attributes first and loudest? I’m a lifetime liberal democrat and getting sick of the constant blather of this or that person being trans and in media and TV shows and news far, far above the percentage that their particular group is in this nation. I don’t give a rat’s tear end what you are, other than if you are qualified or not, good or a trump type radical evil goon. Just say I’m you want a job and tell me if you’re qualified and why you want it that doesn’t have to do with being trans or not. M’kay?
rat's rear end...not tear end.
That's on the FNP, not Ms. Mason. I think it is important for her to be open so others do not believe she's trying to hide it, but FNP is the one who decided to make the headline of the story about being trans. They could have simply ran an article about this candidate and mentioned it in the article.
👍🏻newspostreader
Candidates and reporters should tailor their messaging to avoid triggering your cis, male, white fragility. Got it.
You missed the entire point glitchy
That is how I feel too, Greg!
Greg - haven't you moved yet?? Your rant is classic though!! I agree with it too!
Getting there. Part time soon…full time hopefully not that far off.
“Asked what sets her apart from other candidates in the District 6 race, Mason emphasized her tenacity and her responsiveness to voters’ concerns.” M’kay?
Reminds me of a quote from Little Big man…”we shall endeavor to persevere….and then we attacked”
It's Ma'am
The 3 things killing all Americans are rent/mortgage, healthcare, & higher education. If any candidate running isn’t addressing these concerns, my support will be lukewarm at best.
Add to that, environment, finding green solutions over fossil fuels, over-taxation, over-development, being REASONABLE on thing. I really don't give a rat's rear end what you are if you are not a good candidate. I do get sort of irritated when you lead with your sexuality...not that I care, but it tells me your priorities are NOT on those things over that thing.
As pointed out, she did NOT lead with her gender. She talked about the VA and veteran's services.
Greg, if the paper didn’t state that the candidate is trans, they would be accused of covering up.
Obviously you’ve got an issue, if she was described as an environmentalist, or a married father of five would you still be freaking out?
Again…missed the point. Probably FNP then on the over stipulation of gender identity which seems a running theme in everything lately. Don’t care. No need to know. Move on with actual policy and what’s the agenda.
Sounds like Mia is the one for you, then.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.