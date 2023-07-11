Mia Mason

Frederick resident Mia Mason, a Democrat, is running for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, trying to become the first openly transgender person to serve in the legislative body.

Mason, a U.S. military veteran, also ran for Congress in 2020. She lost to Republican incumbent Andy Harris in the 1st District, 63% to 36%.

(20) comments

TrekMan

Two words - Aye Carumba!!

Report Add Reply
huskycats

Thank you Greg for voicing what the majority of Americans think.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

How about we lead with qualifications for running and a motivation to do the job vs having to shove someone’s personal sexual attributes first and loudest? I’m a lifetime liberal democrat and getting sick of the constant blather of this or that person being trans and in media and TV shows and news far, far above the percentage that their particular group is in this nation. I don’t give a rat’s tear end what you are, other than if you are qualified or not, good or a trump type radical evil goon. Just say I’m you want a job and tell me if you’re qualified and why you want it that doesn’t have to do with being trans or not. M’kay?

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

rat's rear end...not tear end.

Report Add Reply
newspostreader

That's on the FNP, not Ms. Mason. I think it is important for her to be open so others do not believe she's trying to hide it, but FNP is the one who decided to make the headline of the story about being trans. They could have simply ran an article about this candidate and mentioned it in the article.

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

👍🏻newspostreader

Report Add Reply
Glitch Visitor I

Candidates and reporters should tailor their messaging to avoid triggering your cis, male, white fragility. Got it.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

You missed the entire point glitchy

Report Add Reply
DickD

That is how I feel too, Greg!

Report Add Reply
TrekMan

Greg - haven't you moved yet?? Your rant is classic though!! I agree with it too!

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Getting there. Part time soon…full time hopefully not that far off.

Report Add Reply
Dwasserba
Dwasserba

“Asked what sets her apart from other candidates in the District 6 race, Mason emphasized her tenacity and her responsiveness to voters’ concerns.” M’kay?

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Reminds me of a quote from Little Big man…”we shall endeavor to persevere….and then we attacked”

Report Add Reply
FyremanEd
FyremanEd

It's Ma'am

Report Add Reply
MrSniper
MrSniper

The 3 things killing all Americans are rent/mortgage, healthcare, & higher education. If any candidate running isn’t addressing these concerns, my support will be lukewarm at best.

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Add to that, environment, finding green solutions over fossil fuels, over-taxation, over-development, being REASONABLE on thing. I really don't give a rat's rear end what you are if you are not a good candidate. I do get sort of irritated when you lead with your sexuality...not that I care, but it tells me your priorities are NOT on those things over that thing.

Report Add Reply
shiftless88

As pointed out, she did NOT lead with her gender. She talked about the VA and veteran's services.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

Greg, if the paper didn’t state that the candidate is trans, they would be accused of covering up.

Obviously you’ve got an issue, if she was described as an environmentalist, or a married father of five would you still be freaking out?

Report Add Reply
Greg F
Greg F

Again…missed the point. Probably FNP then on the over stipulation of gender identity which seems a running theme in everything lately. Don’t care. No need to know. Move on with actual policy and what’s the agenda.

Report
shiftless88

Sounds like Mia is the one for you, then.

Report Add Reply

