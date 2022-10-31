Name: Justin Ready
Political party: Republican
Where you live: Manchester in Carroll County
Current occupation and employers (may also list up to two previous jobs you’ve held); if retired, list your last job and employer: Currently serve as state senator for District 5. In my professional life, I work in sales for a national marketing and advertising firm.
Political experience (public offices held and when; as well as unsuccessful campaigns for office and which years; do not include political party positions): I served in the House of Delegates from 2011 to 2015, was appointed to fill a vacancy in the state Senate and have served there since 2015.
Campaign information:
- email: SenatorReady@gmail.com
- website: www.JustinReady.com
- Facebook: Facebook.com/SenatorReady
- Twitter: Twitter.com/JustinReady
- Instagram: Instagram.com/JustinReady
1 – Why are you running for this office? (75 words max)
I'm running because we need to make Maryland a place where families and retirees can afford to live and small businesses, farmers and our communities can thrive. I'm focused intently on how we can empower families to be strong and safe, and ensure limited, balanced government.
2 – What is the most important issue for Frederick County in this race? How would you address it? (100 words max)
What direction will Frederick County take — continue on the path of high density overdevelopment and high taxes like the last several years, becoming Montgomery County North? Or can Frederick County take a breather, step back and ensure that the great quality of life it has can continue?
3 – What experience (work, political or other) has prepared you for this office? (100 words max)
I've been proud to serve in the state Senate representing a district that was entirely in Carroll County the last two terms. I'm excited about opportunity to represent the Frederick County portion of Mount Airy. I bring both legislative and private sector experience as my "regular job" is in marketing and sales, as well as a lot of involvement in community organizations.
4 – What is one major issue the current state Senate has handled poorly and what would you have done differently? (100 words max)
The majority party in the state Senate tends to run roughshod when special interest groups decide they want something done — at the expense of whether it's even being executed properly or well. Slowing down and listening to all sides of an issue — more balance — is needed.
5 – What is the most pressing health care issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
Access to affordable care in our rural and urban areas, particularly for behavioral health, is a challenge, as well as the gap in our health occupations. We need more diverse avenues to filling these vacancies and needs, including incentivizing health professionals to serve underserved populations.
6 – What is the most pressing public safety issue in the state? How would you address it? (100 words max)
The revolving door in our justice system where repeat violent offenders who intentionally hurt people are not given serious jail time is a critical issue. Second, the lack of support for law enforcement proactively doing their jobs — or even worse, actively making it more difficult for them, has led to rising crime in our state. We need to fully fund and support our police.
7 – How well is the state is addressing climate change? What would you do differently? (100 words max)
Maryland has made vast improvements in air quality. The Chesapeake Bay is healthier than it has been in quite some time thanks to evidence-based practices like cleaning up failing wastewater treatment plants, ensuring that critical area growth is kept in check and dredging the Conowingo Dam.
8 – Do you support widening interstates 270 and 495 and adding tolls? Why or why not? (100 words max)
It is clear to anyone who has spent time on these highways that expansion is needed. We cannot avoid adding capacity any longer. While growth policies have to also reflect that our infrastructure can only handle so much, the opportunity to improve bottlenecks using tolling, which will be of nominal cost to the taxpayers, is the best option, in my view.