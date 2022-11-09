Election night ballot drop box
Alan Meierhoefer, an election judge, locks the ballot drop box outside the William R. Talley Recreation Center in Frederick at 8 p.m. as the polls close on Election Day.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Republican candidates were ahead in the race for Frederick County executive and the closest County Council contests following Election Night on Tuesday, but the number of mail-in ballots left to count has left some Republican candidates anxious about whether their lead will hold up.

Republican county executive candidate Michael Hough appeared confident that he will maintain his lead over Democratic opponent Jessica Fitzwater through mail-in ballot counting scheduled to begin Thursday, but Fitzwater said the race “could go either way.”

(1) comment

Piedmontgardener

Appreciate the class and decency from all candidates, the count is fine, the wait is fine, we have a good community that will not impede or cast aspersions on the process. Congrats to the winners eventually and thanks to all that did the heavy lifting, election judges - here's to you! You folks rock.

