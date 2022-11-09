Republican candidates were ahead in the race for Frederick County executive and the closest County Council contests following Election Night on Tuesday, but the number of mail-in ballots left to count has left some Republican candidates anxious about whether their lead will hold up.
Republican county executive candidate Michael Hough appeared confident that he will maintain his lead over Democratic opponent Jessica Fitzwater through mail-in ballot counting scheduled to begin Thursday, but Fitzwater said the race “could go either way.”
Republicans in the county executive race and the closest County Council contests received more of the votes cast in person on Election Day, though fewer than some candidates had anticipated, and mail-in ballots have favored the Democratic candidates.
Of the mail-in ballots the Frederick County Board of Elections received as of Election Day, more than 62% were from Democrats, 22% percent from Republicans and 16% from unaffiliated voters or those who aren’t registered with one of the two major parties, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
As of Tuesday, the Frederick County Board of Elections had nearly 16,200 mail-in ballots left to count.
County executiveHough leads Fitzwater, 44,846 (55.4%) to 36,048 (44.5%).
“There are still thousands of ballots to be counted, but we feel cautiously optimistic about the outcome,” Hough wrote in a prepared statement posted to his official Facebook page.
Hough is a two-term state senator who represents Frederick and Carroll counties.
Fitzwater has served two terms representing the east side of Frederick on the Frederick County Council.
“Our campaign’s analysis of the data shows a very close race when every vote is counted. This race could go either way,” Fitzwater wrote in a prepared statement.
At large
County Councilman Phil Dacey and Tony Chmelik, both Republicans, were the top vote getters for the council’s two at-large seats.
But their Democratic opponents, Brad Young and Renee Knapp, could close the gap as local canvassers tally remaining mail-in votes beginning Thursday, with more ballots left to count from Democrats than from Republicans.
Dacey received 40,143 votes and Chmelik, a general contractor and former councilman, got 39,980 votes.
Dacey said the closeness of the at-large race reminded him of a similar nail-biting race four years ago, when he won the council’s second at-large seat by 0.1 percentage points.
“I received congratulations from a lot of folks. I thanked them for reaching out, but it is a little premature,” Dacey said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “I keep letting people know, this race is gonna tighten. It’s gonna tighten significantly.”
Young, the president of the Frederick County Board of Education, got 36,926 votes. Knapp, an advocate and caregiver for her adult son with autism, received 33,886 votes.
“I’m about 3,000 votes behind, but based on the amount of mail-in ballots that are there and the way that they came out in the early part, I have confidence that I certainly can pick up enough votes that I need to go on to victory,” Young said in a phone interview.
As of Tuesday night, three out of every four mail-in votes counted was for one or both Democratic candidates.
Asked whether he planned to attend the mail-in ballot counting starting Thursday, Young said: “Hell to the no. That’s like watching paint dry. I’ll wait and get the numbers.”
District 1First-time candidate John Distel, a Republican and a Montgomery County police sergeant, has 10,257 votes in the race for the District 1 seat on the County Council.
District 1 includes Middletown, Burkittsville, Rosemont, Brunswick and land west of Md. 355, including parts of Urbana and the Sugarloaf Mountain area.
Distel’s Democratic opponent, County Councilman Jerry Donald, got 9,011 votes.
“I was hopeful that I would do better than I did. But I still think I have an outside chance,” Donald said in a phone interview.
Donald said he does not plan to attend the ballot counting and will instead take a trip to “get away from it all.” He said he’ll likely hear final results by a phone call or text message from somebody.
Donald has become accustomed to close races. He won the District 1 seat by fewer than 350 votes in 2018 and by 25 votes in 2014.
In both races, he trailed after Election Day, but not by this much, he said.
Distel, like Hough and Republicans running for the County Council, said in a phone interview that he is “cautiously optimistic” about his lead in the race.
Distel said he plans to be at the mail-in vote counting later in the week before taking a post-election vacation.
The count continuesThe Frederick County Board of Elections is scheduled to begin counting remaining mail-in ballots at 10 a.m. on Thursday.
Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner said in a phone interview that she hopes canvassers will process and count 10,000 ballots by 5 p.m. Results will be posted to the Maryland State Board of Elections website after 8 p.m., she said.
The county’s Board of Elections is scheduled to continue mail-in ballot counting from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Wagner said she expects results to be posted after 8 p.m. those days, too.
Wagner said the Board of Elections will have 40 volunteers for the ballot canvassing, including 15 teams of two people who will process ballots.
The Board of Elections has scheduled additional mail-in ballot counting days for Nov. 14 to 18, if needed.
The Maryland State Board of Elections sent more than 29,300 mail-in ballots to voters in Frederick County as of Tuesday at 6 p.m. Ballots postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 18 will be counted.
State law says the county’s Board of Elections cannot begin counting provisional ballots — which voters cast when there is a question at the polling place about someone’s registration or eligibility — until Nov. 16.
The Board of Elections is expected to certify final general election results on Nov. 18.
Below is a look at the races in County Council Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5, which yielded wider margins following Election Night.
District 2
County Councilman Steve McKay, a Republican who has represented District 2 since 2018, leads Lisa Jarosinski, who runs her own business preparing tax returns and bookkeeping.
District 2 covers the southeastern part of the county, including New Market, Linganore, Ijamsville and parts of Urbana and Mount Airy.
McKay received 10,223 votes, while Jarosinski got 6,762.
When McKay and Jarosinski squared off in the 2018 general election, McKay won by more than 4,000 votes, or 17 percentage points.
District 3County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer, D, received more votes on Election Day, during the early-voting period and from mail-in ballots than her Republican challenger, Shelley Aloi, the executive director of the Marriage Resource Center of Frederick County.
Keegan-Ayer received 7,205 votes, while Aloi got 4,728.
District 3 covers the western part of Frederick.
District 4
Kavonte Duckett, a Democrat, received 8,288 votes, while Republican opponent John Fer got 6,205.
Duckett is the director of the Alan P. Linton, Jr. Emergency Shelter for The Religious Coalition for Emergency Human Needs. Fer served for 28 years in the U.S. Air Force and later worked as an elementary school principal in Los Angeles.
If elected, Duckett, who is African American, would be the first person of color to serve on the Frederick County Council.
District 4 covers the eastern part of Frederick.
District 5
Mason Carter, an 18-year-old Republican candidate who graduated from Walkersville High School in May, emerged from Election Day with the largest lead, by vote percentage, among the county executive and County Council races.
His Democratic opponent, Julianna Lufkin, a self-employed home school teacher, caterer and blacksmith, conceded defeat in a Facebook post.
“I wish Mason all the best. I plan to stay involved, and to keep listening, and hope that you folks do the same,” she wrote.
Carter received 11,674 votes, or 70.1% of the District 5 vote total. Lufkin got 4,952, or 29.8%.
District 5, which covers the northern part of the county, is the county’s most heavily Republican district.
(1) comment
Appreciate the class and decency from all candidates, the count is fine, the wait is fine, we have a good community that will not impede or cast aspersions on the process. Congrats to the winners eventually and thanks to all that did the heavy lifting, election judges - here's to you! You folks rock.
