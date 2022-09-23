Candidates for local, state and federal offices will participate in several debates and forums before Maryland's Nov. 8 general election. They include:
Sept. 27 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of Frederick County will hold a virtual forum for District 6 congressional candidates.
Sept. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Arc at Market St., 555 S. Market St., Frederick — The Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, the Frederick County Building Industry Association and the Frederick County Association of Realtors will hold a forum for county executive candidates.
Sept. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Middletown Town Hall, 31 W. Main St., Middletown — The Frederick Bicycle Coalition and the Middletown Valley Trails Alliance will hold a County Council candidate forum on active transportation and recreational trails. The organizations will live stream the forum. For more information, email Shayne Boucher at shayne@bikefrederick.org.
Oct. 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of Frederick County will hold a virtual forum for County Council at large, District 1 and District 2 candidates.
Oct. 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of Frederick County will hold a virtual forum for County Council District 3, District 4 and District 5 candidates.
Oct. 17 from 7 to 9:15 p.m. at the Thurmont Middle School cafeteria, 408 E. Main St., Thurmont — The Thurmont and Emmitsburg Lions Clubs will hold a forum for candidates running for Frederick County executive, County Council at large and County Council District 5.
Oct. 19 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of Frederick County will hold a virtual forum for county executive candidates.
Oct. 20 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of Frederick County will hold a virtual forum for sheriff candidates.
Oct. 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. — The League of Women Voters of Frederick County will hold a virtual forum for Frederick County Board of Education candidates.
