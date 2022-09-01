Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Millicent Hall, a Democrat running for state delegate in a majority Republican district, wants to end divisiveness she sees in her community and the State House.
As someone politically progressive, Hall said, she knows she holds different beliefs than many of her conservative neighbors in legislative District 4. But, she said, she wants a good relationship with them.
If elected, she said, she would hold listening sessions to better understand the needs of constituents and have an “open dialogue” with Republican colleagues, to find common goals.
“It is really easy to be angry at someone when you haven’t met them,” said Hall, who lives in Middletown. “But when you actually sit down and talk to them, it’s a lot harder to keep that kind of aggression.”
District 4 covers most of the county, other than the city of Frederick.
As of July, the district had 40,667 Republicans and 31,650 Democrats, according to the Maryland State Board of Elections.
The district is represented by Republicans Barrie Ciliberti, Jesse Pippy and Dan Cox, the GOP nominee for governor.
Ciliberti, Pippy and Republican April Fleming Miller are competing for the district’s three seats in the Nov. 8 general election. The Democratic candidates are Hall; her father, Andrew Duck; and her brother, Brandon Duck.
Hall received 7,703 votes — more than her brother’s 7,137 votes, but fewer than her father’s 7,764 votes.
This is Hall’s second time running for public office. She won a primary for a Frederick County Board of Education seat in 2014, but lost in the general election.
She decided to run for state office after speaking with her father and brother at a meeting for her father’s campaign.
As a younger woman and local business owner, Hall said, she doesn’t see a lot of voices like hers represented at the state level. She wants to change that, she said.
“I went down, and I filed on the last day that you could file, and it’s been hitting the ground running ever since,” she said.
Hall, the owner of Saga Games by Fort Detrick, has seen the toll of inflation. As gas prices went up, she said, some regular customers stopped driving to game nights her shop hosted.
If elected, Hall said, she would make sure the state enforces laws against price gouging, specifically for grocery store products.
Although she hasn’t decided on the best way, she said speaking with grocery store chains and local small farmers to determine the difference between production cost and prices is a good place to start.
As the mother of two children — a 12-year-old with special needs and a 15-year-old who is academically gifted — Hall said she understands the importance of education in the health of a community.
Because her youngest child is in a reading intervention class, she can’t take an elective, Hall said.
If elected, she said, she would hope to be on the Education, Health and Environmental Affairs Committee to change state policy to ensure that all students can take elective classes.
On the committee, Hall said, she would also support policies to reduce the role of standardized testing.
Hall said she would support enshrining the right to abortion in the Maryland constitution, a proposal the House passed in the last legislative session. The measure failed in the Senate.
When Hall was pregnant with her second child, her doctors listed 75 health complications the baby could experience. She chose to keep the pregnancy, she said, because that was the right choice for her.
“That is an incredibly hard decision to have to make,” she said. “It shouldn’t be anybody’s choice other than the woman and her health care provider.”
