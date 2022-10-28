Fitzwater and Hough

Jessica Fitzwater, left, and Michael Hough

 File photos

In campaign mailers, Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough, the Republican nominee for Frederick County executive, has alleged that his Democratic opponent, County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, "did nothing" and "stayed silent" in response to Frederick County Public Schools' illegal use of seclusion and restraint on students with disabilities.

In December, the U.S. Department of Justice released an investigation into FCPS' illegal use of seclusion and restraint, revealing thousands of incidents over two and a half school years.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(3) comments

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

Hough is down in the dirt with all of the Republibans. No redeeming qualities.

Report Add Reply
FrederickFan

Hough lies, lies, lies. He cannot be trusted. If he lies to try to win a campaign, he will just continue to lie if elected. I just can't understand how anyone would vote for him.

Report Add Reply
FlyFisherman

Hough is the “mini me” of Alex Mooney. When you cannot prevail on content and vision, make up “stuff”. Then hope people are gullible enough to believe your crap.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription