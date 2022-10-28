In campaign mailers, Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough, the Republican nominee for Frederick County executive, has alleged that his Democratic opponent, County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, "did nothing" and "stayed silent" in response to Frederick County Public Schools' illegal use of seclusion and restraint on students with disabilities.
In December, the U.S. Department of Justice released an investigation into FCPS' illegal use of seclusion and restraint, revealing thousands of incidents over two and a half school years.
But Fitzwater said that as a council member, she had no authority over FCPS and its response to the Department of Justice's investigation.
One of Hough's campaign mailers states: "Jessica Fitzwater could have spoken out. Could have demanded accountability. She stayed silent and people suffered."
Fitzwater said in an interview with the News-Post on Friday that Hough's "attack mailer is ... egregious because it uses something that really caused a lot of harm to families in our community as a political tactic."
Fitzwater, a music teacher at Oakdale Elementary School, part of FCPS, said one of her top priorities in office would be funding the Frederick County Board of Education's budget much higher than state requirements. She said that level of funding would help the school system meet benchmarks the Department of Justice laid out as part of a settlement.
FCPS must provide trauma therapy to more than 200 affected students, hire 17 behavioral analysts and a supervisor to oversee them, overhaul its training practices and more, the News-Post has reported. FCPS' costs related to the settlement are expected to exceed $4 million.
One of Hough's mailers states that Fitzwater let former FCPS Superintendent Terry Alban leave her job with "an $800,000 golden parachute."
Nearly two weeks after the Department of Justice released its findings, Alban left FCPS.
Alban's departure from the school system included an agreement that the Board of Education pay her more than $800,000, equal to what she would have received had she remained superintendent until June 2023 — when her contract would expire.
Had Alban resigned or retired without consulting the school board, her contract would have been void. Only the Maryland state superintendent can terminate a superintendent in the middle of their term, the News-Post reported.
The Frederick County government's operating budget funds the Board of Education's annual budget, and the County Council has the final vote on the county's budget.
But the Board of Education, not the County Council, oversees the superintendent's contract, Fitzwater said.
"I, as a County Council member, had absolutely no role in anything having to do with the contract of the superintendent," Fitzwater said Friday. "That's somebody who is hired by the Board of Education."
Hough said the school board should have fired Alban and not paid her anything.
He wrote in an email that "it is sad" the county has not exercised its audit authority and oversight functions.
The county government, though, does not have audit authority or oversight over the Board of Education, County Executive Jan Gardner, D, wrote in an email.
A local independent audit authority conducts reviews and appraisals for the council, the Board of Education and the Frederick Community College Board of Trustees, Gardner wrote.
The county executive does not direct the audits, Gardner wrote.
Hough wrote in a text message that the independent audit authority, for which the County Council has a liaison, could have looked into the payment that Alban received.
Hough's mailers included a quote from an editorial about FCPS' illegal use of seclusion and restraint that the News-Post published on Jan. 15, stating: "This is a failure of leadership."
The News-Post editorial, though, did not refer to Fitzwater or the County Council. Rather, it alleged a lack of leadership, staffing, supervision and training within FCPS.
The editorial placed blame for the illegal use of seclusion and restraint on the school system's administrators, special education department leaders and the Board of Education.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
Hough is down in the dirt with all of the Republibans. No redeeming qualities.
Hough lies, lies, lies. He cannot be trusted. If he lies to try to win a campaign, he will just continue to lie if elected. I just can't understand how anyone would vote for him.
Hough is the “mini me” of Alex Mooney. When you cannot prevail on content and vision, make up “stuff”. Then hope people are gullible enough to believe your crap.
