Michael Hough, a Republican, leads Democratic candidate Jessica Fitzwater in the race for Frederick County executive, unofficial results from early voting and partial tallies from Election Day and mail-in voting show.
Hough, a two-term state senator who represents Frederick and Carroll counties, had received 36,581 votes, 55.4% as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday — with totals from 65 of the county's 83 voting precincts.
Since 2017, he has also worked as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney, a Republican in West Virginia, who formerly represented Frederick County as a state senator.
"It looks good," Hough said in a phone interview with the News-Post. "We'll just see what happens the rest of the night."
Fitzwater, who has served two terms representing the east side of Frederick on the Frederick County Council, had 29,405 votes, or 44.5%. Fitzwater has taught elementary school music at Oakdale Elementary School for the last 16 years and has been on temporary leave during her run for office.
The early tallies included results from the more than 16,000 ballots cast in person during the eight-day early voting period and from the 3,776 mail-in ballots that canvassers counted on Oct. 17. Unlike the primary election, local elections officials were allowed to count mail-in ballots before Election Day.
Hough and Fitzwater are running to succeed County Executive Jan Gardner, a Democrat who has been the county’s top elected official since the shift to a charter form of government, with a county executive and a legislative County Council, in 2014. After serving two terms, Gardner could not run for a third.
Hough has campaigned with a promise to lead a course correction for the county, saying the county government has overspent and overtaxed over the last eight years.
Fitzwater, on the other hand, has positioned herself as the Frederick County executive candidate who will build on the last eight years, saying that Gardner was "exactly the best person" to be the county's first executive.
Among Hough's top priorities in office would be lowering the county's property tax rate, which he said would slow the rate of growth of the county's budget and save people money at a time of high inflation.
Hough has proposed lowering the county's property tax rate of $1.06 per $100 of assessed value to the constant-yield rate.
The constant-yield rate is the property tax rate necessary to generate the same revenue from year to year. The constant-yield rate for the fiscal year that began July 1 is $1.02 per $100 of assessed value. Adopting this rate would have lowered the county’s tax revenue by $13 million for the current fiscal year.
Hough has said the county should draw from its higher-than-expected surplus revenues to lower the property tax rate.
Following Hough, all seven Republican candidates for the Frederick County Council have run with the same pledge.
Fitzwater said she would propose that the county maintain its property tax rate to enable the county to continue funding the services that it provides.
She said she would increase funding for the Frederick County Board of Education and “fight to boost state investment in our system," and increase affordable housing options in the county.
Fitzwater said that, as county executive, she would expand the county’s mental health resources. This would mean attracting mental health professionals to the county, hiring more professionals to respond to people experiencing a mental health crisis and helping them establish working relationships with local law enforcement, she said.
Fitzwater would make sustainability a countywide priority. She said the county should consider climate change and potential impacts to the environment before deciding on bills and budgets.
Upon taking office, Hough would immediately implement a hiring freeze for nonessential county government employees as part of a larger effort to slow the rate of growth of the county’s budget, he has said.
He has said he would increase funding for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, through the county's budget and by adding police costs to the adequate public facilities ordinance, which builders pay to ensure that development does not overburden roads and intersections, as well as schools and water and sewer infrastructure.
Throughout his campaign, Hough was outspoken in his support for a state project to expand Interstate 270 to relieve traffic heading toward the Capital Region. He has said he would push for the Frederick County portion to be completed as soon as possible.
Fitzwater said that one of her first moves as county executive would be hosting budget listening sessions in each of the five County Council districts to get input before drafting the county’s budget for the next fiscal year.
She would create an online dashboard to monitor progress the county has made implementing the Livable Frederick Master Plan, which the county adopted in 2019 to guide growth and development.
She also said she plans to add a small business navigator to the county’s Office of Economic Development to guide small business owners looking to expand or locate in the county.
State law prohibits election officials from counting the remaining mail-in ballots until Thursday. As of Monday, 29,400 mail-in ballots had been sent to Frederick County voters and 18,000 had been returned, said Frederick County Elections Director Barbara Wagner.
Mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day will be counted in the general election totals.
Local canvassers will resume counting mail-in ballots on Thursday and continue on Friday, which is Veterans Day. Wagner has said she expects the counting will go at least through Saturday.
The Board of Elections is expected to certify the final general election results on Nov. 18.
Fitzwater lost my vote when she proposed the landlords register their rental property and the county set a panel to inspect the rentals. Frederick is overpriced as it is. Who do you think would actually pay that registration fee.....that`s right Jessica: The Renters. Hopefully this will be an idea that can be cut along with the property tax rate.
