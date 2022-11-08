Michael Hough (close)
Buy Now

Maryland state Sen. Michael Hough, the Republican nominee for Frederick County executive.

 Staff file photo by Graham Cullen

Michael Hough, a Republican, leads Democratic candidate Jessica Fitzwater in the race for Frederick County executive, unofficial results from early voting and partial tallies from Election Day and mail-in voting show.

Hough, a two-term state senator who represents Frederick and Carroll counties, had received 36,581 votes, 55.4% as of 11 p.m. on Tuesday — with totals from 65 of the county's 83 voting precincts.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan

Tags

(1) comment

Travis Bickle

Fitzwater lost my vote when she proposed the landlords register their rental property and the county set a panel to inspect the rentals. Frederick is overpriced as it is. Who do you think would actually pay that registration fee.....that`s right Jessica: The Renters. Hopefully this will be an idea that can be cut along with the property tax rate.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription