Maryland Sen. Michael Hough has raised far more in his campaign for Frederick County executive than the three Democrats in the field, new campaign finance filings show.
Hough, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination in the November general election, has raised nearly $170,000 since the last campaign finance report he filed, in January.
Contributions to Hough are more than double the amount what the three Democrats combined have raised since January.
Hough also raised more than the three Democrats combined during the last campaign finance period, which spanned January 2021 to January 2022.
The senator received five contributions of $5,000 or more. Councilman Kai Hagen was the only other executive candidate to receive a donation of that amount; it was his own money that he put in his campaign.
Hough received eight donations totaling $9,800 from people associated with Fitzgerald Auto Mall, which is headquartered in Rockville but has dealerships in Frederick and throughout Maryland. The company has a location in Pennsylvania and another in Florida.
Hagen led the Democratic field in fundraising. His campaign has raised $48,000 since January.
Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater raised $38,000 and Daryl Boffman, a business consultant and former school board member, took in $34,000.
Real estate and construction companies donated more to Hough than to the three Democrats. He received $21,000 from various real estate and construction companies, comprising 12% of the contributions he has received since January.
Boffman received $4,800 from those types of companies, accounting for 14% of his contributions.
Fitzwater received contributions from three such companies for a total of $450, and Hagen received one for $50.
Two candidates have spent significantly more than the others.
Hagen was the top spender between January and June 7, the last date that the latest campaign finance reports cover. The councilman spent $56,000 to pay consulting firms, a website developer and local businesses for event costs, and for marketing supplies like yard signs and T-shirts.
His remaining cash balance is $124,000.
Hough spent $55,000 on similar expenses. He also used campaign dollars to pay for meals for his volunteers, to conduct surveys and promote advertising, and for supplies and costs associated with his campaign headquarters.
He has $487,000 in cash on hand, thanks in part to a previous balance of nearly $200,000 that he accumulated as a state lawmaker.
Fitzwater spent $29,000, leaving her with $137,000.
Boffman spent $22,000, bringing his cash balance to $38,000.
All candidates running for county office were required to submit a campaign finance report by Tuesday night. The reports for County Council candidates are below:
At-large
Republicans
- Councilman Philip Dacey raised $34,000; spent $8,700; has $77,000 remaining.
- Dylan Diggs raised $4,900; spent $1,000; has $5,500 remaining.
- Tony Chmelik raised $0; spent $0; has $3,000 remaining.
Democrats
- Renee Knapp raised $8,600; spent $3,300; has $7,000 remaining.
- Brad Young raised $32,000; spent $11,000; has $22,000 remaining.
District 1
Republicans
- John Distel raised $1,000; spent $1,300; has $2,900 remaining.
- Bill Miskell raised $1,800; spent $240; has $1,600 remaining.
Democrats
- Councilman Jerry Donald raised $14,000; spent $7,300; has $23,000 remaining.
District 2
Republicans
- Casie Chang raised $900; spent $1,300; has $600 remaining.
- Councilman Steve McKay raised $5,300; spent $2,000; has $12,000 remaining.
Democrats
- Lisa Jarosinski raised $750; spent $440; has $1,500 remaining.
District 3
Republicans
- Shelley Aloi raised $600; spent $0; has $600 remaining.
Democrats
- Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer raised $18,000; spent $1,900; has $19,000 remaining.
- Jazmin Di Cola raised $7,300; spent $4,800; has $7,200 remaining.
District 4
Republicans
- John Fer filed an Affidavit of Limited Contributions and Expenditures, meaning his campaign intends to receive or spend less than $1,000.
- Chaz Packan raised $4,700; spent $2,500; has $4,400 remaining.
- Steve Valentino filed an Affidavit of Limited Contributions and Expenditures.
Democrats
- Nicholas Augustine raised $3,600; spent $3,100; has $500 remaining.
- Kavonte Duckett raised $11,000; spent $5,300; has $9,400 remaining.
- John Funderburk raised $8,300; spent $7,100; has $1,200 remaining.
- Betty Law raised $650; spent $2,100; has $1,800 remaining.
District 5
Republicans
- Council Vice President Michael Blue filed an Affidavit of Limited Contributions and Expenditures.
- Mason Carter raised $4,500; spent $740; has $5,300 remaining.
Democrats
- Julianna Lufkin raised $3,800; spent $3,100; has $3,200 remaining.
(6) comments
Hough cannot be trusted. He will be just like Blaine in the pocket of developers. He claims he doesn't want to turn Frederick County into Montgomery County but that is exactly what he plans to do. Bait and switch.
Hough is the Chief of Staff for Congressman Alex Mooney of WV who is under many ethics investigation. Familiarity breeds contempt.
Glad I bought my vehicle elsewhere in Frederick last year , they’ll never see my business.
This is also troubling…
Real estate and construction companies donated more to Hough than to the three Democrats. He received $21,000 from various real estate and construction companies, comprising 12% of the contributions he has received since January.
Seems like the real estate and construction companies are priming the pump...getting ready to sell off the county again to the highest bidder...sigh.....
Sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.