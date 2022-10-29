Frederick County executive candidate Michael Hough, R, raised and spent more money than his Democratic opponent, County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater, over the last two months, according to campaign finance reports released late Friday night.
Hough, a Maryland state senator who has represented Frederick and Carroll counties since 2015, received $280,000 in campaign contributions between Aug. 24 and Oct. 23, the period covered by the reports.
Fitzwater, who has represented the east side of Frederick on the County Council since 2014, raised $242,000 over the same period.
Contributions to Hough's campaign included $6,000 from U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, a Republican who represents Maryland congressional District 1, and $2,000 from U.S. Rep. Alex Mooney of West Virginia, also a Republican.
Since 2017, Hough has worked as chief of staff for Mooney, who formerly represented Frederick County as a state senator.
Fitzwater got $1,750 from U.S. Rep. Jamie Raskin, a Democrat who has represented Maryland congressional District 8 since 2017.
Hough spent nearly twice as much as Fitzwater, too. The state senator spent $486,000 over the eight-and-a-half week campaign finance period, while the councilwoman spent $250,000.
Hough put $350,000 toward media expenses for his campaign, including advertising online and on television, surveys and polling.
Fitzwater, meanwhile, spent $210,000 on campaign media and digital advertising.
Hough spent far more on campaign mailers and postage. The senator paid $93,000 for direct mailing services and postage, while his opponent spent $180 on postage.
With less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Hough has $228,000 in cash on hand, and Fitzwater has $111,000.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
The point of the article is what exactly….you have already proven your bias towards Hough, so I guess you may as well go for broke…maybe tomorrow you can publish an article that Ms. Fitzwater doesn’t smile enough…? Is that what happened she turned you down…
Interesting fact, according to Hungarian historians, Rep. Andy Harris’s father, Zoltan Hariss was a member of the Hungarian KABSZ, a Rightwing military group aligned with the Nazis.
During WWII they were instrumental in rounding up and terrorizing Hungarian Jews before placing them in a ghetto.
The rotten fruit doesn’t fall far from the rotten tree.
