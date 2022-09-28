County Councilwoman Jessica Fitzwater and state Sen. Michael Hough outlined their visions for Frederick County growth during a county executive candidate forum on Wednesday.

Fitzwater and Hough were granted two minutes to respond to questions on topics that included their first 100 days in office, housing, and property and recordation taxes.

Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter:

@jckhogan

Tags

(1) comment

Piedmontgardener

The county is largely fiscally solvent due to good management and lucky. A lot of federal money has helped that. Cutting taxes without factoring that scenario is a predictable campaign promise without doing the math. Nice dog whistle on affordable housing, as well. If we don't want to set up employment barracks for our large service industry folks, they will leave. Or our seniors. This isn't a hard choice, if Fitzwater overreaches, she has the Counsel and the voters to answer to. No one needs a retread who won't speak clearly about very important issues of the day, such as Jan. 6th or his current inability to speak cogently on state politics. Disingenous to the extreme. I wish Steve McKay ran, that would be a real choice. Right now, it's not, unless you fall on extreme partisan political lines.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription