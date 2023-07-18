Library Presser-Jan Gardner
Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner speaks at a press briefing in October 2022.

 Staff file photo by Katina Zentz

Former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is considering joining the congressional race in Maryland's 6th District.

While at an event announcing the site of a planned county library in the city of Frederick on Monday, Gardner told The Frederick News-Post that she's considering a run for the seat.

FrederickFan

Jan would be an outstanding representative. She had been an outstanding and pragmatic public servant.

kaihagen

I really appreciate that this is a difficult decision for Jan, but:

* if she decides to run, she will make up for her relatively late start by going all in for the next ten months.

* For a number of reasons, she would have my support.

* I am confident she would win the primary and be the strongest candidate in the general election.

elymus43

Vote for Neil Parrott in the election.

LuvFrederick

Gov. Moore did not appoint Gardener to any position in his administration. Not sure if he even considered her. Very telling. The Democratic Party has been taken over by the radical left. Jan has always been moderate and as a result will have zero support outside of Frederick County.

kaihagen

Those two comments are contradictory, given the nature of the district.

huskycats

You've got my vote Jan

richardlyons

[thumbup]

Nicki

We need you, Jan!

Piedmontgardener

She's a great candidate. She gets public service. Go Jan.

