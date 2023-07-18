Former Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner is considering joining the congressional race in Maryland's 6th District.
While at an event announcing the site of a planned county library in the city of Frederick on Monday, Gardner told The Frederick News-Post that she's considering a run for the seat.
“I'm contemplating it. That's all I'll say,” Gardner said with a smile.
Asked when she would make a final decision, Gardner said only that it would have to be fairly soon.
Gardner was Frederick County's first county executive after the county's change to charter government, serving from 2014 to 2022.
She also served as a Frederick County commissioner from 1998 to 2010 under the county's previous form of government, serving as president of the Board of County Commissioners from 2006 to 2010.
Before running for county executive, Gardner worked as state director for the office of former U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski from 2011 to 2013, according to state online records.
The House seat for which Gardner could soon announce her candidacy is currently held by Democrat David Trone, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Democrat Ben Cardin. Cardin announced his retirement in May.
Gardner has yet to file any paperwork, according to the Federal Election Commission and the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Democratic Hagerstown Mayor Tekesha Martinez and Republican Tom Royals of Germantown, a former U.S. Navy officer, recently announced their candidacies for the House seat.
Aside from Martinez, six other Democrats have announced their intent to run:
- George Gluck, a mathematician from Rockville
- Stephen R. McDow II, an entrepreneur from Monrovia
- Lesley Lopez, a state delegate representing District 39
- Joe Vogel, a state delegate representing District 17
- Destiny Drake West, founder of the Drake Institute for Women’s Policy
- Mia Mason, a U.S. military veteran and Frederick resident
Four other Republicans have also said they are running:
- Chris Hyser, a retired Maryland State Police trooper from Thurmont
- Todd Puglisi, a food service worker from Gaithersburg
- Mariela Roca, a medical logistics manager from Frederick
- Brenda Thiam, a former state delegate from Hagerstown
Hagerstown resident Neil Parrott, a Republican, has created an exploratory committee as he decided whether he will run. Parrott competed for the same seat in 2020 and 2022, but lost to Trone both times.
The deadline to file for candidacy is Feb. 9, 2024. The 2024 primary election will take place on May 14 and the general election will be held on Nov. 5.
(9) comments
Jan would be an outstanding representative. She had been an outstanding and pragmatic public servant.
I really appreciate that this is a difficult decision for Jan, but:
* if she decides to run, she will make up for her relatively late start by going all in for the next ten months.
* For a number of reasons, she would have my support.
* I am confident she would win the primary and be the strongest candidate in the general election.
Vote for Neil Parrott in the election.
Gov. Moore did not appoint Gardener to any position in his administration. Not sure if he even considered her. Very telling. The Democratic Party has been taken over by the radical left. Jan has always been moderate and as a result will have zero support outside of Frederick County.
Those two comments are contradictory, given the nature of the district.
You've got my vote Jan
[thumbup]
We need you, Jan!
She's a great candidate. She gets public service. Go Jan.
