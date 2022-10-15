Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, The Frederick News-Post is doing podcast interviews with candidates for Frederick County executive and council. To hear past podcast interviews, go to www.fnppodcasts.com/politics.
Lisa Jarosinski, the Democratic nominee for the Frederick County Council District 2 seat, said she would look to bring people together and help the council "think outside the box" when making land-use decisions.
"I'm running because I would be really, really good at this job. ... I'm really good at building collaboration and compromise and having people work together," Jarosinski said in a podcast interview with the News-Post. "That's what we need in county government."
Before the shift to a charter form of government in 2014, the last Board of Frederick County Commissioners "approved a lot of development without making the developers responsible for" supporting the county's public facilities, like schools and roads, Jarosinski said.
The council, she said, should collaborate with developers and conservationists to "dream big" about growth in the county when considering future land-use proposals. This could include climate-focused projects with solar and wind-powered residential developments that have composting, extra gardens and permeable surfaces, she said.
Jarosinski runs her own business preparing tax returns and bookkeeping. As someone who is self-employed, Jarosinski said that she would have the freedom in her schedule to make the council and her constituents her number-one priority each day.
She's running against Republican County Councilman Steve McKay, who has represented District 2 since 2018.
District 2 covers the southeastern part of the county, including New Market, Linganore, Ijamsville and parts of Urbana and Mount Airy.
Jarosinski and McKay squared off in the 2018 general election, too. McKay was elected by more than 4,000 votes, or 17 percentage points.
General Election Day will be Nov. 8. Early voting will be from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, and the Maryland State Board of Elections has begun sending mail-in ballots to voters.
In her podcast interview, Jarosinski also said she wants to ensure the county continues funding public schools well above the state-required amount, look for ways to expand road shoulders and trail access to improve road safety, and advocate for the county to maintain its property tax rate to pay for government services.
