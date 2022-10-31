Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, The Frederick News-Post is doing podcast interviews with candidates for Frederick County executive, County Council and county sheriff. To hear past podcast interviews, go to www.fnppodcasts.com/politics.
If elected to a fifth straight term, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins plans to continue programs that he said have decreased major crime rates during his time in office.
In Frederick County, the incidence of major crimes like homicides, robberies and burglaries has decreased in recent years, according to the Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police Frederick barrack. Aggravated assaults and vehicle thefts, though, increased considerably from 2020 to 2021.
Among the programs that Jenkins credited with decreasing violent crime in the county was the 287(g) agreement, which allows U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to train law enforcement officers to ask the immigration status of those booked at jails. In Frederick County, only correctional officers are trained to ask about the immigration status of inmates at the Adult Detention Center.
“As long as I’m in this seat as sheriff, the program will remain in place,” Jenkins, the Republican nominee for sheriff, said in a podcast interview with the News-Post. “It’s more important than ever that we have this in place for the future.”
Jenkins said it’s “political rhetoric” and “simply not true” for people to say that the 287(g) agreement hinders the trust that Frederick County residents, including immigrants, have in the police to keep them safe.
Jenkins joined the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office in 1990, according to the Maryland State Archives. He spent three years with the office’s patrol division before switching to the criminal investigations unit. He was first elected sheriff in 2006.
Jenkins’ Democratic opponent is Karl Bickel, a retired U.S. Department of Justice senior policy analyst.
This is the third straight sheriff showdown between Jenkins and Bickel. Jenkins defeated Bickel in 2014 with 63% of the vote, and he won in 2018 with 52%.
Election Day will be Nov. 8. Early voting began Oct. 27 and is open until Thursday. The Maryland State Board of Elections began sending mail-in ballots to Frederick County voters on Oct. 1.
In his podcast interview, Jenkins also discussed the role that school resource officers should play in Frederick County Public Schools and his membership in a national organization that states law enforcement officers don’t have to enforce laws they consider unconstitutional.
