Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary election. More profiles are to come.
Vying for a fifth term, Sheriff Chuck Jenkins maintains his staunch support of the 287(g) federal immigration program and, looking to the future, said he wants to build a new police station in southeastern Frederick County.
Jenkins, of Lewistown, was first elected Frederick County sheriff in 2006. The Republican is running unopposed in the primary. He will face off in the general election Nov. 8 against either Karl Bickel or Dan McDowell, who are competing in a Democratic primary.
McDowell is a crime scene unit supervisor at the sheriff’s office, and a good one at that, according to the sheriff. Jenkins said he was surprised to see him run, but they don’t discuss the election at work.
Jenkins has spent his 32-year law enforcement career with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. He started as a deputy sheriff in his early 30s after working for COMSAT, a communication satellite corporation.
“I just felt like public service was probably meant for me, kind of like a calling,” Jenkins said, citing his previous volunteer work as a firefighter and EMT at the Lewistown station.
At FCSO, he served in patrol for about three years, then spent 16 years in criminal investigations.
Community support and his desire to maintain quality of life for the county, he said, compelled him to seek office again.
“I’m a law and order sheriff,” Jenkins said. “I’ll stand for rights and liberties when nobody else will.”
If reelected, Jenkins would continue the FCSO partnership with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement 287(g) program. He described 287(g) as “probably the largest single election issue” in the sheriff’s race, adding, “my opponents tend to make it that.”
Bickel said he would cease the 287(g) partnership. McDowell in a debate said he would need more information on the program to make a decision.
The 287(g) program allows ICE to train law enforcement officers to ask about the immigration status of those booked at jails. In Frederick County, only correctional officers are trained to ask about the immigration status of inmates at the Adult Detention Center.
More than 1,600 criminals have been placed into deportations by ICE through the 287(g) program at FCSO, according to Jenkins.
The sheriff and his office have been scrutinized for their interactions with immigrants. In 2021, Jenkins reached a $125,000 settlement in a lawsuit that accused the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office of racial profiling and wrongful detention of a Latina woman.
In April, the American Civil Liberties Union released a report accusing FCSO and other law enforcement agencies of violating civil rights. The report labeled Jenkins as “anti-immigrant.”
Jenkins issued a response via email to the News-Post in April, which read in part: “The ACLU has always found it easy to call me a racist in regard to the 287(g) program, simply because I believe in the rule of law, enforcing the law, and protecting all of the citizens of Frederick County.”
In a recent interview, Jenkins said he will not change the 287(g) program at FCSO.
“You could look at this program as one of the … reasons why we’ve seen eight consecutive years of crime reduction,” he said, referring to major crimes classified as Part I offenses.
Data the sheriff’s office and Maryland State Police released in March showed some Part I crimes trending downward in Frederick County while others increased.
On reducing crime, Jenkins said combating the flow of heroin and fentanyl into the community is a priority. He also wants to focus on internet crimes against children and would like to increase staffing in that area. Jenkins praised the staff he has but said he needs more.
He described recruitment and retention as a challenge. He is hopeful one-day hiring events will net more deputies. Jenkins said FCSO does its best to hire diverse people who mirror the county’s population.
Those who work in law enforcement already will be challenged by legislation that changes policing, in Jenkins’ view. The changes took effect on July 1. Jenkins said the agency will retrain deputies to understand the new standards.
In the distant future, Jenkins wants a district police station built to better serve Urbana, New Market and Mount Airy.
Considering call volume and response times, Jenkins said, a station is needed. He said there is money budgeted to design a building, possibly in the area of Md. 80 and Md. 75. Jenkins did not have a specific timeline.
For this year’s election, Jenkins hopes his years as sheriff will make him stand out.
“I think people really have to consider the experience that I bring forward,” he said.
(38) comments
I’m glad to see that no one brought up those silly arguments about career politicians and term limits.
I've lived in Frederick county for decades and I've been a registered republican for just as long, but for this cycle, I've switched parties so I can vote in the democratic primary. For me, the sheriff should be a competent law enforcement professional and not someone looking to have a name on a national stage. I also can't support someone who's run for sheriff and failed twice already, especially in an election year where national policy is giving republicans a real advantage.
I'm voting for Dan McDowell in the primary. He's the moderate in the race. He has years of experience with the agency that help inform what works and what doesn't, he can provide a fresh perspective, and he can provide leadership that serves both the dedicated professionals who work for him and the community that they serve. I truly feel he'll bring integrity and competent leadership to the office without the controversy.
I love how FCSO had to come to a settlement for deputies profiling people prior to arrest simply to get them deported yet McDowell, a current deputy says he would need more information about the program to make a decision. An active deputy doesnt even know the ins and outs of the program. 287G hands down makes this county safer along with Jenkins.
McDowell doesn’t want the sheriff seat. Trumpkins thought McDowell could prevail over Karl Bickel
Talk about a career politician
FNP staff:
Do something about the bully amongst us.
Jenkins has my vote, along with my friends!
I thought Jenkins said the 287(g) Corrections Program was suspended at the beginning of the Pandemic. Has it started again?
When Trumpkins loses to Bickel in November we can thank Ba’lane Young and Kirbie Delaughter for turnting frederick county blue.
we will all owe ba’lane, Kirbie, and Billie, a huge thank you for the Impending demise of Trumpkins.
County residents and property owners are tired of lottery payouts to illegal immigrants.
~ Plums
I take it you're finally stopping your stupid "As your next sheriff" garbage.
By the way, "Plums," in the article about the snakes damaging underground wires, you wanted quotes where you claimed Jenkins made an illegal alien a millionaire. Did you see all the ones I posted, or would you like me to repost them here for everyone's reading pleasure?
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH
"More than 1,600 criminals have been placed into deportations by ICE through the 287(g) program at FCSO, according to Jenkins."I would like to know how many of those deported got a free ride home to visit relatives and simply came back later. How much does it really cost to house those that are going to be deported and how much money is actually received from ICE? How much does it cost for training special deputies? Why did a judge have a problem with Jenkins not providing proper training for his deputies? Why did Jenkins turn back money for training to Blaine Young, who patted him on the back? Why did Jenkins take money from FAIR to go down and ride up and down the Rio Grande River with an assault rifle slung over his shoulder. Who was in control of the Sheriff Department while Jenkins was gadding about? How vindictive has Jenkins been, because some in the Sheriff's Department have been known to complain about him? What will he do to the candidate running on the Democrat ticket, if he wins the primary, because we know he fired Bickle, who he reported to at one time. Isn't it true that no agreement with ICE is necessary to turn over illegal immigrants? How much does this hurt businesses that have hired them? How many have been here for years and why does Jenkins stoke up the hate hysteria against them?
All the 287(g) Program does is do a job ICE would have to do, identify illegal aliens after they have been arrested for an offense unrelated to their Immigration Status. It IS NOT A LAW ENFORCEMENT PROGRAM!! On its own it does not take illegal immigrants off of the streets of Frederick County!
I know of two deported individuals that returned to frederick within weeks of being dropped off in Honduras.
One of them, was deported no less than three times. And only stayed in Honduras no more than 3 weeks before returning to the states.
I haven’t looked it up lately. But last I knew, it costs US taxpayers $46k to deport just one individual, per occurrence.
Gladly voting for his opponent in the general.
Question: is Frederick measurably safer and better policed since his first term? Relative to similar counties?
Why is the drug problem still so bad after Jenkins being in office 16 years. What has he done to correct that and why does he consider it a problem now and hasn't already solved it?
Seriously Dick? Do you really think Jenkins, or anyone, can solve the drug problem? Really? How many decades now have you heard "The war on drugs?" Anyone who says the drug problem can be solved is only showing their ignorance. Nothing more, nothing less.
Dick, part of the reason is Trumpkins is running overlapping programs. Trumpkins currently is overlapping with MSP in CMV inspections. The county deputies messing around as CMV units should be battling the drug problem. Not sitting on state highways fudging around with trucks. Let MSP handle the trucks. Free up the deputies for more COUNTY critical things.
C’mon, Dick. Blaming Jenkins for the drug problem is as moronic as blaming Biden for gas prices.
Well, there is no longer “community policing”
Got my vote [thumbup]
"Bickel said he would cease the 287(g) partnership"...And That My Friends Is Why He Will Not Lead Frederick County!!!
Absolutely, Totally, Completely getting my vote!!!
I'm proud to have a Reelect Sheriff Jenkins sign in our front yard and a sticker on the back of my vehicle. I believe the vast majority of the people who don't like him are liberal transplants and, as far as I'm concerned, can transplant their butts back to whatever utopia they came from.
Lived in Frederick county my entire life. Jenkins is the worst elected official in this county by a mile.
I’m Certainly not a transplant.
So glade Ba’Lane and company turnt frederick county blue.
And all the land rezonings 50 years ago had nothing to do with it, right? Boy, you really are clueless.
I own more of Frederick County than you do. I pay more property taxes than you do. It’s STILL a FREE Country, you can live where you want to. Why do you think your entitled to Frederick County? Get your butt back in your yard.
I loathe this man & the divisiveness he represents. It’s clear the community isn’t united in support for participation in the ICE program. It’s a waste of limited resources, the benefits of which, are marginal at best. On top of that, he is unrepentant violating the rights of a community member. A deed which the citizens of Frederick get to pay for with our hard earned tax dollars. Thanks, Sheriff Jenkins. You undermine a significant portion of the community’s respect for the Fredrick County Sheriff’s Department by your mere presence. Now go away, please.
Law enforcement is not always about cost/benefit (be it enforcement of traffic laws, criminal laws, environmental laws, etc.). Now you do have a point about what is the best use of limited resources, but we are not in the best position to determine that. However when it comes to immigration, I fully support cooperation between the various law enforcement agencies including on illegal immigration which causes many problems (i.e., lowering the wages of unskilled labor).
I think the world has had enough of Trumpkins. Time to get someone fresh that doesn't have associations and similar philosophies as a coup leading POTUS.
You go Sheriff Jenkins! You got my vote!
What issue makes the difference for you?
So far ajryan no one has named an issue that made a difference for them, it’s just because for them, it’s just because Jenkins hates the same type of people/things they do….so they don’t base their decisions on issues, but hate. They vote based on their hate, and if you hate the same things/ same people they hate you will get their vote of hate….typical Republican voters….
Gotta be some BS about bikes for Trekkie
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
You go Sheriff Jenkins. Keep going. Thanks for your service. Bye.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.