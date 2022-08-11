Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer on Thursday again petitioned for a recount after updated election results showed her losing to challenger Jazmin Di Cola by just one vote.
Election officials will manually recount all ballots cast in the Democratic primary for the District 3 council race beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., Frederick County Deputy Election Director Anthony Gutierrez said.
Gutierrez said he hoped the recount would take only one day.
Keegan-Ayer's request comes one day after the Frederick County Board of Elections recertified the results of the July 19 primary. Original tallies showed Keegan-Ayer, who has been on the council since 2014, losing to Di Cola, a political newcomer, by three votes.
Keegan-Ayer requested a recount Aug. 4, three days after the results were initially certified.
But while preparing for the recount, election officials discovered a discrepancy between the number of votes tallied in the race and the number of accepted mail-in and provisional ballots.
Officials later said that 96 ballots had been double-scanned due to human error.
The issue forced the board of elections to decertify the entire election and rescan all 16,575 mail-in and provisional ballots cast. Keegan-Ayer's requested recount was canceled, but officials said candidates could request recounts again once the results were recertified.
After Wednesday's rescanning, Di Cola's lead had shrunk to a single vote.
"Common sense would say that you would file for a recount in this situation," Keegan-Ayer said in a phone interview Thursday. "I'm just trying to ensure that every vote is counted and every vote is counted correctly."
Keegan-Ayer has also sued Di Cola and the board of elections in Frederick County Circuit Court, alleging that Di Cola does not actually live in District 3, that she violated election law on the day of the primary and that officials should not have allowed her to be on the ballot. Di Cola has disputed those allegations in court filings.
A hearing in the case is set for Friday at 9 a.m. Di Cola was deposed on Wednesday, according to court records.
In court filings Thursday, Keegan-Ayer fought back against Di Cola's request that the hearing be delayed until late next week.
If the court were to disqualify Di Cola based on her residency, the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee would have until Aug. 19 to pick someone to take her spot on the general election ballot.
A judge on Aug. 5 granted Keegan-Ayer's request to expedite the trial because of this deadline.
On Thursday, Keegan-Ayer's lawyer wrote that Di Cola "states in her motion that she is requesting a continuance to 'permit additional time to obtain relevant documentation,' but she does not [actually] state what documentation she needs that she would be unable to get by the hearing on Friday."
The Frederick County Board of Elections has argued in court filings that it should be dismissed as a defendant in the case. It has maintained impartiality about the issue of Di Cola's residency.
In a court filing Thursday, the board maintained that stance — writing that it was "completely impartial and has not and cannot take a position regarding the merits" of Keegan-Ayer's complaint.
But the board wrote that it does agree with "the upcoming dates and the urgency of this matter."
Keegan-Ayer also argues in her suit that the board of elections should disqualify Di Cola's vote.
Di Cola acknowledged in court filings that she voted for herself in the District 3 primary. Keegan-Ayer alleges this was fraudulent because Di Cola was living outside the district.
Keegan-Ayer declined to answer questions about her lawsuit Thursday and deferred to her attorney.
"This has shown that every vote counts," Keegan-Ayer said. "One vote can make all the difference."
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(5) comments
Why does it matter whether you live in the precinct where you cast your vote on Election Day, but it doesn't matter whether you live in the precinct where you cast your vote during early voting? I, a resident of West Frederick, was able to vote in Urbana during early voting (and had my pick of early voting locations, none of them in my neighborhood). But if I'd waited until Election Day, I would've had to vote at the fire station on Baughmans, my new official polling place. (Not saying that Di Cola should not have voted in her home precinct on Election Day, but if she'd voted in early voting, where she voted wouldn't have mattered.)
The general election isn’t until November, plenty of time to get this sorted.
I thought there was a recount? Surely, it must have been accurate this time around.
You don't follow along well do you?...does anyone want to explain this further to PDL?....SMH..or should we just let the wheels in his brain keeping spinning...squeak squeak....
Oohhh, the Troll Train libs will be all over this !
