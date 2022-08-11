Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer on Thursday again petitioned for a recount after updated election results showed her losing to challenger Jazmin Di Cola by just one vote.

Election officials will manually recount all ballots cast in the Democratic primary for the District 3 council race beginning Tuesday at 9 a.m., Frederick County Deputy Election Director Anthony Gutierrez said.

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(5) comments

Sycamore1041

Why does it matter whether you live in the precinct where you cast your vote on Election Day, but it doesn't matter whether you live in the precinct where you cast your vote during early voting? I, a resident of West Frederick, was able to vote in Urbana during early voting (and had my pick of early voting locations, none of them in my neighborhood). But if I'd waited until Election Day, I would've had to vote at the fire station on Baughmans, my new official polling place. (Not saying that Di Cola should not have voted in her home precinct on Election Day, but if she'd voted in early voting, where she voted wouldn't have mattered.)

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

The general election isn’t until November, plenty of time to get this sorted.

Report Add Reply
pdl603

I thought there was a recount? Surely, it must have been accurate this time around.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

You don't follow along well do you?...does anyone want to explain this further to PDL?....SMH..or should we just let the wheels in his brain keeping spinning...squeak squeak....

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Oohhh, the Troll Train libs will be all over this !

Report Add Reply

