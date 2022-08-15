Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer faced criticism over the weekend for a quote she gave to The Frederick News-Post about her lawsuit against opponent Jazmin Di Cola.
A judge disqualified Di Cola — who beat Keegan-Ayer by a single vote in the July 19 primary, according to results that were recertified Wednesday — because she is living in an apartment outside District 3, which she ran to represent.
“I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government," Keegan-Ayer told a News-Post reporter after the ruling Friday. "But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are.”
Di Cola's campaign had promised better representation for minority communities on the west side of Frederick, which is home to sizable immigrant and Hispanic neighborhoods.
Some community members, including Frederick Alderman Derek Shackelford, took issue with Keegan-Ayer's comments.
'Phrases such as 'our government' and 'they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are' is totally inappropriate from an historical and current context landscape," Shackelford wrote in a Facebook post Sunday. "These words that were stated are divisive, harmful and hurtful."
In an interview on Monday, Keegan-Ayer said the words she used on Friday are being interpreted in a way she didn't intend.
In a statement she emailed to the News-Post and posted on Facebook late Sunday night, Keegan-Ayer apologized and said her comments about honesty and truthfulness were meant only in reference to Di Cola and the specific situation addressed in the lawsuit.
"The quote, as printed in the newspaper, used the word 'they' and left the impression that I was referring to the entire immigrant or Hispanic community in my comment about the need for honesty," Keegan-Ayer said. "My comment was intended to refer specifically to candidates and elected officials whom I believe need to be honest and truthful with the voters and their constituents."
"I sincerely apologize for any offense or pain caused by my comment," the statement continued. "The immigrant and Hispanic members of our community demonstrate strong family values, an incredible work ethics, and care passionately about the education of their children and the welfare of others."
Keegan-Ayer's full quote to a News-Post reporter on Friday was:
"I am pleased with the verdict. I am sad that it came to this. I think, as the judge said, this is the hardest thing that our voters do. They try and study the candidates and determine the best person to represent them based on what the candidate tells them. And we — as candidates, we have to hold ourselves to higher standards of honesty and truthfulness. We have to have integrity. And unfortunately, there was some question here. And I felt that it needed to be aired and it needed to come out. And I'm kind of sad. Because I think there is a desire for the immigrant community, and the Hispanic community in particular, to have a voice in our government. But they have to be honest, and they have to be truthful about who they are and what they are. But at the end of the day, it's going to be up to the central committee to pick a replacement, and we'll go from there. Again, every vote counts.”
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
(3) comments
Alderman Derek Shackelford he another one that should be voted out when his seat is up. He needs to be doing his job! He takes things out of contact and twist them around, to make himself look good. When in fact he looks like a total ass
Fail. Her apology is not an apology.
FNP STAFF:
You make a big production about Derrick calling her out on Facebook on Sunday.
It was me, who was the first person to call her out for that remark, and I did it on FRIDAY, within minutes of the story hitting the internet.
Please, review my Friday comments and please edit the news story to reflect FNP Lead Commenter Plumbum being first to call her out.
Thank you for your prompt attention to the matter
~ Plumbum
