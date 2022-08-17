Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer has applied to be the Democratic nominee for the District 3 council seat, after losing the primary election by one vote to Jazmin Di Cola — who was subsequently disqualified.
Keegan-Ayer and Frederick resident Tarolyn Thrasher have formally applied to fill the party's spot on the ballot in the district Keegan-Ayer currently represents.
Under state law, because of the vacancy from Di Cola's disqualification, it's up to the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee to decide the party's nominee in the November general election. The Democratic nominee will face Shelley Aloi, the Republican nominee.
Frederick County Circuit Court Judge Julia Martz-Fisher disqualified Di Cola last week after Keegan-Ayer filed a lawsuit alleging her opponent didn't live in the district.
Di Cola wrote on her Facebook page Tuesday that she would not appeal the judge's decision — something she initially said she planned to do — and would instead support Thrasher.
The Central Committee will accept letters of interest for the nomination until 8 a.m. Thursday. The committee has to decide by Friday.
Two other people inquired about the position by 5 p.m. Wednesday, but hadn't sent letters of interest, Central Committee Chairwoman Deborah Carter said.
The Central Committee's meeting will be 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at its headquarters at 1080 W. Patrick St., suite 104, next to Aldi. Carter said she expected the committee to discuss applications in closed session, then return to open session for a public vote.
Carter said the committee would likely go into closed session, so members could be more comfortable expressing their thoughts.
Di Cola moved out of a house on Sawmill Court, which is within Council District 3, on June 9, she testified at a lengthy hearing Friday.
But more than a month later, Di Cola voted on July 19 at Monocacy Middle School, which would have been her polling place had she still lived at the Sawmill Court house. It was the incorrect polling place for both the address where Di Cola claimed to live at the time and the address where the judge ruled she was residing.
The judge ruled that Di Cola was residing at an apartment complex on Overton Circle at the time of the primary election. The complex is in Council District 1, meaning she would not have been eligible to vote in the District 3 primary.
In Keegan-Ayer's lawsuit, she also argued that Di Cola's vote should be disqualified. Di Cola has acknowledged that she voted for herself.
The issue is significant given Di Cola's one-vote margin of victory.
At the court hearing Friday, Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner testified that Di Cola signed a voting authority card with the Sawmill Court address.
"I didn't pay attention to the address," Di Cola said on the witness stand. "I signed it."
Di Cola said the election judge who signed her in did not ask her to verbally affirm her address.
As she explained her decision to disqualify Di Cola, Martz-Fisher said: "We are responsible for the documents we sign."
Wagner said at the hearing Friday that she wasn't at Monocacy Middle School when Di Cola cast her ballot. But she explained the regular procedure for checking voters in and confirming their addresses.
If the election judge at the precinct followed procedure, Wagner said, they would have asked Di Cola to state her address before printing a voting authority card with the information on it and asking the voter to sign.
Had Di Cola given a different address than the one on Sawmill Court, a judge should have asked her when she moved. And had she answered with a date before June 28, she would have been told that she needed to go to a different polling place.
If the race between Keegan-Ayer and Di Cola were a tie, Carter said, the Central Committee would pick one of the two tied candidates to represent the party in November. And since Di Cola was disqualified, Keegan-Ayer would be the automatic choice, Carter said.
When Martz-Fisher disqualified Di Cola, challenges related to her vote were considered moot.
The case is now listed as closed in online court records.
Keegan-Ayer's attorney, Tim Maloney, said in an interview Tuesday that his client would not take further legal action to disqualify Di Cola's vote.
"I think our client is pleased with the court’s decision, which upheld the integrity of the residency requirement," Maloney said. "There are a lot of authorities that could address that issue, but my client will not be pursuing it."
Daniel Loftus, the attorney for the Frederick County Board of Elections, said in an interview Wednesday that disqualifying a particular ballot wasn't something the board can do.
"We don’t have the authority to negate a vote,” Loftus said.
At the public portion of its regularly scheduled monthly meeting on Wednesday afternoon, the Frederick County Board of Elections did not discuss Di Cola or specifics of the District 3 race.
Members went into a closed executive session around 3 p.m.
Loftus declined to comment on the executive session. Wagner could not be reached for comment.
Earlier this week, Loftus told Maryland Matters he expected the issue of Di Cola's vote to come up at the board's Wednesday meeting.
“That will be something for the board to deliberate,” he told Maryland Matters. “And then if the board wanted to, they would forward that on to the special prosecutor.”
The Office of the State Prosecutor investigates violations of elections law, ethics law and more, according to its website.
