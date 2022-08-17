Keegan-Ayer at Board of Elections
Buy Now

M.C. Keegan-Ayer, right, shakes hands Tuesday with Frederick County Board of Elections member Mary Costello as board member Shirley McDonald looks on after County Council District 3 ballots were recounted at the Board of Elections office.

 Staff file photo by Ric Dugan

Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer has applied to be the Democratic nominee for the District 3 council seat, after losing the primary election by one vote to Jazmin Di Cola — who was subsequently disqualified.

Keegan-Ayer and Frederick resident Tarolyn Thrasher have formally applied to fill the party's spot on the ballot in the district Keegan-Ayer currently represents.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Tags

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

(8) comments

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

I'm glad to see Keegan-Ayer go for the nomination.

For a while there it seemed like she was having second thoughts.

Report Add Reply
phydeaux994
phydeaux994

She should be the nominee. Had there not been an illegitimate candidate in the race she would have been the winner.

Report Add Reply
Plumbum
Plumbum

Why Is a political candidate being referred to as by their initials? This is just weird. What’s she scared of?

Do I need to do what I had to do with Trumpkins to learn his legal name, real property records??

Report Add Reply
sej58

MC has done so much for her district and should be the logical choice.

Report Add Reply
Fredginrickey

She did not lose by one vote. The vote in question was fraudulent, the final results were a tie.

Report Add Reply
public-redux
public-redux

The DCC would be morons to pick anyone other than MC. So they probably will.

Report Add Reply
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

Agreed…

Report Add Reply
WalkTheTown

And the intrigue continues ...

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription