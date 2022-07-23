Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer was clinging to a lead on Saturday in her reelection bid as a three-day round of counting mail-in ballots concluded.
Keegan-Ayer started Saturday 10 votes ahead of challenger Jazmin Di Cola for the Democratic nomination in the July 19 primary. Keegan-Ayer had 1,790 votes and Di Cola had 1,780.
Keegan-Ayer increased her lead by four votes on Saturday. She ended the day with 1,827 compared to 1,813 for Di Cola, according to unofficial results.
Di Cola led by about 300 votes at the end of Primary Election Day, before any mail-in ballots were counted.
County Councilman Michael Blue, who represents District 5, continues to trail Mason Carter for the Republican nomination, according to the latest figures after Saturday’s count. Carter has 2,713 votes and Blue has 2,274.
In a closely contested race for Frederick County Board of Education, incumbent Liz Barrett on Saturday solidified her place in seventh place, a position that would allow her to advance to the general election.
At the end of Saturday’s count, Barrett had 9,866 votes — 272 votes of Olivia Angolia, who was in eighth place with 9,594 votes.
Mark Joannides, with 9,151 votes, was in ninth place — 443 votes behind Angolia.
The top eight school board candidates in the field of 16 advance to the Nov. 8 general election, in the race for four open seats.
After Primary Election Day, Barrett was in ninth, 800 votes out of being in the top eight.
But at the of end of ballot counting on Friday, Barrett was 170 votes ahead of Angolia.
The top four spots continue to be held by Karen Yoho, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Ysela Bravo, who had the “apple ballot” support of Frederick County Public Schools employee unions.
In fifth and sixth place are Nancy Allen and Cindy Rose, who are part of the Education Not Indoctrination slate that has criticized FPCS for how it teaches racism, sexuality and health.
Angolia and Joannides are part of the slate with Allen and Cindy Rose.
The Frederick County Board of Elections on Saturday completed its initial count of mail-in ballots.
Frederick County Election Director Barbara Wagner wrote in an email on Saturday that the next step will be a review on Wednesday of about 1,000 provisional ballots.
Voters fill out provisional ballots at the polls when there is a question about their eligibility or registration. The ballots are then reviewed later as election officials decide whether to count them.
The final step is expected to come on July 29, when election officials count the remaining mail-in ballots and consider certifying the election.
(3) comments
Glad MC is ahead.
Blue has pretty much been an ineffectual councilman. But he’s an adult capable of rational thought. This kid Mason is a goof. If he wins, it just goes to show how far out of their minds hard core Republican voters have become. Trump has poisoned their minds.
God help us if this jerk kid gets on the council.
Is Mason Carter even old enough to vote? What experience does he have other than being a crew member at McDonalds?
He’s a Trumper. No experience required in District 5. He’ll just vote against the Dems all the time. Along with Cox’s win, this one confirms how far Right the mainstream Republiban Party is right now. No experience, and his favorite mentor is Kirby Delauter Kirby Delauter Kirby Delauter.
