Frederick County Council President M.C. Keegan-Ayer was clinging to a lead on Saturday in her reelection bid as a three-day round of counting mail-in ballots concluded.

Keegan-Ayer started Saturday 10 votes ahead of challenger Jazmin Di Cola for the Democratic nomination in the July 19 primary. Keegan-Ayer had 1,790 votes and Di Cola had 1,780.

matts853

Glad MC is ahead.

Blue has pretty much been an ineffectual councilman. But he’s an adult capable of rational thought. This kid Mason is a goof. If he wins, it just goes to show how far out of their minds hard core Republican voters have become. Trump has poisoned their minds.

God help us if this jerk kid gets on the council.

Burgessdr

Is Mason Carter even old enough to vote? What experience does he have other than being a crew member at McDonalds?

phydeaux994
phydeaux994

He’s a Trumper. No experience required in District 5. He’ll just vote against the Dems all the time. Along with Cox’s win, this one confirms how far Right the mainstream Republiban Party is right now. No experience, and his favorite mentor is Kirby Delauter Kirby Delauter Kirby Delauter.

