Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, The Frederick News-Post is doing podcast interviews with candidates for Frederick County executive and council. To hear past podcast interviews, go to www.fnppodcasts.com/politics.
{div style=”font-size: 10px; color: #cccccc; line-break: anywhere; word-break: normal; overflow: hidden; white-space: nowrap; text-overflow: ellipsis; font-family: Interstate,Lucida Grande,Lucida Sans Unicode,Lucida Sans,Garuda,Verdana,Tahoma,sans-serif; font-weight: 100;”}{a style=”color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;” title=”The Frederick News-Post” href=”https://soundcloud.com/user-758814298” target=”_blank”}The Frederick News-Post{/a} · {a style=”color: #cccccc; text-decoration: none;” title=”In The Booth with Renee Knapp, candidate for County Council” href=”https://soundcloud.com/user-758814298/in-the-booth-with-renee-knapp-candidate-for-county-council” target=”_blank”}In The Booth with Renee Knapp, candidate for County Council{/a}{/div}
Renee Knapp, a Democratic nominee for one of the Frederick County Council’s two at-large seats, said the county needs to improve access to public transportation for people who live in rural areas.
Knapp, an advocate and caregiver for her adult son with autism, said rural residents could benefit from the county implementing transportation networks outside Frederick.
The county’s public buses primarily run through Frederick. Rather than just having a bus run from Frederick to rural areas, regions of the county and neighboring municipalities, like Woodsboro and Walkersville, could have their own transportation systems, she said.
A localized transportation system could help rural residents get to stores, church or appointments, she said.
“Frederick County is the largest county by area in the state. That’s a heavy lift,” Knapp said during a podcast interview with the News-Post of the county expanding its transportation system. “But there are other places that are doing it.”
Knapp said the county could rely on data from the TransIT division and from United Way of Frederick County, which plans to launch a ride-hailing program in March with volunteer drivers who will give rides to people in rural areas.
Knapp also said she would advocate to expand access to broadband internet connection in rural regions and areas with unreliable internet service. By working with nonprofit organizations and local businesses, the county can improve reliable internet access, which will let more people work from home and decrease traffic volumes, she said.
Before launching her campaign, Knapp was a six-year board member for the Women’s Democratic League of Frederick County. In 2018, she was elected to the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee. In November 2021, she stepped down as secretary to run for the council.
Knapp is one of two Democratic nominees for the council’s two at-large seats. The second is Brad Young, the president of the Frederick County Board of Education.
County Councilman Phil Dacey, who has represented the county at large since 2018, and Tony Chmelik, a general contractor and former council member, are the Republican nominees.
General Election Day will be Nov. 8. Early voting will be Oct. 27 to Nov. 3. The Maryland State Board of Elections began sending mail-in ballots to Frederick County voters on Oct. 1.
In her podcast interview, Knapp said she would push for the county to continue following the Livable Frederick Master Plan as the guide for development and preservation. She also discussed the county’s plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area, and the next regional plan the County Council will vote on — the South Frederick Corridors Plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.