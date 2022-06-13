Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Renee Knapp — for 25 years, an advocate and caregiver for her son with autism — said that as a County Council member, she'd push for better access to reliable internet and transportation options for rural residents in the county.
Knapp, who lives in Adamstown, said her experience providing intensive care for her son has helped her develop skills that would make her an effective council member.
She and her family have had to tackle one milestone at a time, setting small, short-term goals for her son’s development while also eyeing long-term plans for him like graduating from Tuscarora High School and landing a job. Knapp said the years she spent supporting her son exemplify the perseverance, patience and open mind she would bring to the council.
“I'm willing to listen to anybody to help solve a problem,” Knapp said.
Before launching her campaign, Knapp was a six-year board member for the Women’s Democratic League of Frederick County. In 2018, she was elected to the Frederick County Democratic Central Committee. In November, she stepped down as secretary to run for the council.
Knapp was born in Binghamton, New York. Her family moved to Frederick County and she grew up in Middletown. She attended college in Baltimore, where she met her husband. They moved to Ballenger Creek, then settled in Adamstown about 15 years ago.
Knapp is one of two Democrats vying for the council’s two at-large seats in the July 19 primary. Brad Young, president of the Frederick County Board of Education, is also running.
“As my son becomes more independent, I want to go into public service,” Knapp said. “And I thought that the timing was right with one of the seats being vacated.”
County Councilman Kai Hagen, one of two current at-large council members, is running for county executive. The council’s second at-large representative, Councilman Phil Dacey, is one of three candidates seeking the at-large Republican nominations.
Tony Chmelik, a former county councilman, and Dylan Diggs, a contractor for the U.S. Department of State and president of the Republican Club of Frederick County, are also running on the Republican side.
Two candidates from each party will move on to the November general election.
Knapp chose to run for an at-large seat because it would allow her to represent the city of Frederick and its surrounding communities, and rural areas of the county, like her hometown.
“The combination of the wonderful downtown urban area and this wonderful tradition of agriculture that we have — that encapsulates Frederick County,” Knapp said.
Knapp said she is familiar with challenges the county’s rural residents face, like poor access to reliable internet and few transportation options.
Roughly 3,000 county residents lack broadband, the wireless internet needed for working at home or connecting children to online schooling, according to a 2020 study that Frederick County commissioned.
Knapp said the county should work with internet service providers to connect more rural areas to broadband internet service, but she does not yet have specific policies or ideas for how to do so.
She said the county should explore ways to improve transportation options in rural areas. She supports the Ride United program, through which the United Way of Frederick County provides discounted Lyft fares.
The United Way has partnered with the new nonprofit Good Works Frederick to expand the program and make rides available to rural residents beginning in January 2023.
The county, Knapp said, must continue to maintain its funding for Frederick County Public Schools’ budget well above what the state requires to help the school system increase pay for teachers and for special education services, an issue close to Knapp’s heart. Her son was in special education programs during his time as an FCPS student.
“The most consequential thing that the County Council does is fund the Board of Education,” she said.
