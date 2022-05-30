After being involved in political and environmental issues since high school, this year, Betty Law decided to run for office.
As part of a large group that opposed building Christophers Crossing through Fort Detrick’s Area B, the retired electrical engineer got to know people who suggested that she consider running.
As she thought about it, she decided that her experience working on complex urban infrastructure projects and dealing with their budgets could be useful on the Frederick County Council.
“I felt, well, why just sit around and garden?” she said.
Law is running for the County Council District 4 seat currently held by Jessica Fitzwater, who is running for county executive in the July 19 primary.
Law is running in the Democratic primary against Nicholas Augustine, Kavonte Duckett and John Funderburk. John Fer, Chaz Packan and Steve Valentino are competing in the Republican primary.
Although it’s her first run for office, Law has been involved in community issues for years.
She’s a former chairwoman of the Frederick County Sustainability Commission and treasurer of the Sierra Club Catoctin Group. She is a member of the Fort Detrick Restoration Advisory Board, the Climate Change Working Group, the Smarter Growth Alliance and Frederick Citizens for Responsible Growth.
She was a special education teacher for about 20 years, including high school equivalency classes at a psychiatric center for adults.
She enjoyed the work but wanted something more intellectually challenging.
“And nothing beats calculus,” she said.
So, she went back to school to become an electrical power engineer.
She liked working with the natural force of electricity and the fact that engineers are collaborative.
She worked for Con Edison in New York City, then for the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, before she retired.
She and her husband have lived in Frederick County for about 20 years, she said. She split some of that time between Frederick County and New York.
The county needs balanced and responsible development, looking at areas with bottlenecks and problems, and resolving them before adding more growth, she said.
Law wants to help maintain productive farms while considering how much more population growth the county can absorb.
As leaders work on making the county resilient for climate change, she said, stormwater management will be important because of shifts between drought and flooding.
“Climate change is here now. And it’s going to get worse,” she said.
As a former educator, she wants to help the county’s schools work with students with special needs.
The school system has had to respond to a U.S. Justice Department investigation into whether FCPS systematically misused restraint and seclusion tactics in its specialized programs for students with emotional, intellectual and physical disabilities.
She asked: What will it cost to do special education right, which the school system has a legal and moral obligation to do?
The county also needs to pay teachers enough to keep them from going to another county for more money, she said.
The county can’t write the school system a blank check to solve the problem, but it needs to do more, Law said.
As a longtime environmentalist, she’s interested in the county’s possible location as a site for data centers.
The facilities use an enormous amount of energy and water, and should be built on sites of previous industrial areas where there are existing power lines and electrical infrastructure, such as the former Alcoa site in Adamstown, she said.
