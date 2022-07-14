Over the last month, state Del. Karen Lewis Young — who is running for state Senate — spent nearly double what all other Frederick County candidates for Senate spent combined, recent campaign finance reports show.
Lewis Young, a delegate since 2015, spent $43,000 over the three and a half weeks, nearly all of which was paid to Blue Nation Strategies in Bethesda for mailing services.
The Maryland State Board of Elections has required candidates to submit two to four campaign finance reports since January 2021, depending on when they filed to run. The most recent report that each candidate filed showed their transactions between June 8 and July 3 — the shortest period a filing covers and the final report before Tuesday’s primary.
Excluding Lewis Young, the seven Frederick County candidates for Senate totaled $24,000.
Lewis Young is seeking the Democratic Party’s nomination for Maryland Senate District 3, which encompasses the city of Frederick. She is running against Jay Mason, a Realtor and member of the Frederick County Board of Education.
Angela Ariel McIntosh, a general scientist and regional coordinator for the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, is running unopposed for the Republican Party’s nomination.
The General Assembly approved a new legislative map in January.
Under the legislature’s new map, the county is still divided into three districts. District 3 encompasses much of the city of Frederick, while District 4 wraps around the city, covering most everything outside the city and south of Thurmont.
District 2A, which stretches west into Washington County, includes Thurmont and everything to the Pennsylvania line.
One senator represents each legislative district. Frederick County voters will also elect three delegates in District 3, three in District 4 and two in District 2A.
Of the county’s 268,000 residents, 47% reside in District 3 and 47% in District 4, according to state documents. The remaining 6% live in District 2A.
Maryland Sen. Ron Young, D, who is Lewis Young’s husband, has held the District 3 seat since 2011. He announced last year that he would retire when his term expires in January 2023. He endorsed his wife to succeed him.
Mason spent $13,000 between January and June — more than double what either Lewis Young or McIntosh spent.
Between June 8 and July 3, Mason spent $4,100 and McIntosh spent $250.
The candidates have differed in fundraising, too. Lewis Young has brought in $53,000 since January 2021.
Mason raised $29,000, and McIntosh brought in $7,900.
Below are the amounts that candidates for legislative districts entirely or partially in Frederick County have raised and spent since January 2021, according to July filings.
State Senate District 2 Republican
Paul Corderman raised $64,303, spent $33,814, has $54,268 remaining
Democrat
- Shawn Demetrious Perry raised $5,320, spent $1,595, has $3,725 remaining
District 3 Republican
- Angela Ariel McIntosh raised $7,868, spent $3,573, has $4,295 remaining
Democrats
- Jay Mason raised $28,945, spent $17,396, has $11,549 remaining
- Del. Karen Lewis Young raised $52,656, spent $52,228, has $23,906 remaining
District 4 Republicans
- Stephen Barrett raised $24,871, spent $17,364, has $7,507 remaining
- William “Bill” Folden raised $61,629, spent $29,271, has $40,682 remaining
Democrat
- Carleah M. Summers raised $6,740, spent $6,103, has $637 remaining
House of Delegates District 2A Republicans
- Bradley Belmont raised $400, spent $1,150, is $750 in debt
- William Valentine raised $11,595, spent $5,164, has $6,431 remaining
- Seth Edward Wilson raised $2,500, spent $1,410, has $1,090 remaining
- Del. William Joseph Wivell raised $16,805, spent $8,600, has $17,221 remaining
Democrats
- None filed
District 3 Republicans
- Kathy Diener filed an Affidavit of Limited Contributions and Expenditures, meaning her campaign intends to receive or spend less than $1,000. She has not raised more than $1,000 since January 2021.
- Justin Wages raised $7,383, spent $5,440, has $1,943 remaining
Democrats
- Josh Bokee raised $42,984, spent $26,730, has $16,254 remaining
- Kris Fair raised $34,322, spent $28,889, has $5,433 remaining
- Del. Ken Kerr raised $40,444, spent $41,395, has $19,064 remaining
- William “Billy” Reid raised $22,498, spent $13,445, has $9,053 remaining
- Karen Simpson spent $15,778, raised $14,961, has $1,661 remaining
- Stephen Slater raised $18,483, spent $14,338, has $5,931 remaining
- Tarolyn C. Thrasher raised $8,819, spent $7,890, has $929 remaining
District 4 Republicans
- Heath S. Barnes raised $23,438, spent $20,406, has $3,032 remaining
- Del. Barrie S. Ciliberti raised $39,410, spent $4,213, has $40,688 remaining
- April Fleming Miller raised $9,450, spent $1,638, has $7,812 remaining
- Del. Jesse T. Pippy raised $66,870, spent $23,869, has $95,674 remaining
Democrats
- Andrew Duck raised $9,146, spent $5,696, has $3,450 remaining
- Brandon Duck raised $4,355, spent $418, has $3,937 remaining
As of June 14, Millicent A. Hall had raised $3,525, spent $732, and had $2,793 remaining. She did not file a report detailing her transactions between June 8 and July 3. The filing was due July 8, and the State Board of Elections has fined her $120.
(3) comments
The headline says Lewis Young. But the picture is a female. So confused.
🤦♀️ Really?!! Boy you’re on top of the political scene. Karen.Lewis.Young.
Ohh.....he’s one of those, a Karen?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.