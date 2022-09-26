Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Del. Karen Lewis Young, a member of the Maryland House of Delegates since 2015, said she wants to leverage her policy expertise and political relationships to serve District 3 residents in the state Senate.
The basics of the job that lawmakers are expected to complete are about the same across the two chambers, Lewis Young said. What’s different, she said, is the volume of work they’re expected to accomplish.
But that doesn’t intimate her, she said.
“The reality is, in the Senate, where there are 47 members, versus the House, where there are 141 members, you’re expected to take on a greater workload,” she said. “And I felt very, very prepared to do that.”
Lewis Young introduced 11 bills during the last legislative session.
Of the pieces of legislation she proposed, three — HB229, HB293 and HB1020 — were enacted into law.
Respectively, the bills allowed pharmacists to treat sexually transmitted infections by administering injectable medications; funded centers charged with responding to calls to the new 988 mental health crisis telephone line; and required the state’s Developmental Disabilities Administration to provide specific training materials to the coordinators of community services.
Two bills Lewis Young introduced — HB225 and HB1019 — passed in the House, but not in the Senate.
One — HB628, which would have barred an employer from discriminating against workers legally authorized to use medical cannabis — received an unfavorable report by the House Economic Matters Committee.
Lewis Young, a Democrat, was opposed in her July primary election race by Frederick County Board of Education member Jay Mason. She defeated him handily, receiving 8,128 votes to his 3,327.
She will compete against Angela Ariel McIntosh, a Republican, in the Nov. 8 general election. McIntosh ran unopposed in her primary election race, bringing in 4,193 votes.
They are competing for the seat currently held by Lewis Young’s husband, Sen. Ron Young, who has served in the Senate since 2011. Ron Young decided not to run for another term.
Lewis Young, who has served on the Health and Government Operations Committee since first being elected to the House of Delegates, said her priority is improving health care accessibility and affordability in Maryland.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which research has shown to have had devastating effects on the mental health of Americans, Lewis Young is especially concerned about the mental health of older people and children.
While lawmakers were working to pass the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future — a multi-billion-dollar investment in the state’s public education system, which will be delivered over the next decade — Lewis Young said she advocated for a larger sum of money to be allocated for mental health services in schools.
She also introduced a bill during the last legislative session that would have created an assisted outpatient treatment pilot program in Frederick County. Under this kind of program, courts can order treatment for people who have severe mental illnesses and meet strict legal criteria.
The bill, cross-filed in the Senate by Sen. Michael Hough, didn’t pass either chamber. There were a number of problems with it, Lewis Young said. She expressed interest in pursuing it again next legislative session, if elected to state Senate.
“When the bill doesn’t pass, you don’t just bring it back,” she said. “You really need to do a deep dive on why not, and bring the opposing parties to the tables, and see if you can work out a compromise.”
