Julianna Lufkin, the Democratic nominee for the District 5 seat on the Frederick County Council, said she would be a voice for farmers and rural landowners in the northern part of the county if elected.
District 5 often gets overlooked, Lufkin said in a podcast interview with the News-Post.
Lufkin, who works as a self-employed homeschool teacher, caterer and blacksmith, said she would advocate for additional transportation options for residents in the northern part of the county, including more frequent bus services from Frederick and new bicycle routes.
More transportation options will help people who don't have a vehicle travel from northern rural communities into the city and could decrease carbon emissions, Lufkin said.
Lufkin said she would push for her district to be the county's first priority for where to expand broadband internet connection, too.
As a council member, Lufkin would advocate for funding for nonprofit organizations that support local farmers, including Community FARE and Farm to School Frederick County, she said.
Lufkin's opponent in the race for District 5 seat is Mason Carter, who graduated from Walkersville High School in May. District 5 covers the northern part of Frederick County.
"I have no political experience and neither does my opponent," Lufkin said. "But I have gone to university and I've had a job for 16 years, and live in a house and pay taxes, and live in the world. And I feel like those are things that he has not necessarily done yet, which is concerning to me."
After losing to Carter in the Republican primary election in July, Council Vice President Michael Blue, who has represented District 5 since 2018, endorsed Lufkin to succeed him.
Election Day is Nov. 8. Early voting, which is underway, is open until Thursday. The Maryland State Board of Elections began sending mail-in ballots to Frederick County voters on Oct. 1.
In her podcast interview, Lufkin said the county should have been more transparent with its plans for a 209,000-square-foot facility at Himes Avenue before purchasing it for $20 million in 2021.
She also discussed her support for the county's plan to preserve Sugarloaf Mountain and its surrounding area. The County Council voted to approve the Sugarloaf plan on Oct. 25, but pushed a decision on development restrictions in the area to the council that will take office in December.
