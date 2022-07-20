Frederick County election officials will begin counting thousands of mail-in ballots Thursday, which have the potential to shift results in several key primary races.
Voters in the county had received 23,387 mail ballots as of Monday. Of those, 14,657 were Democratic and 5,395 were Republican. The remaining 3,335 were for people not registered in either major party.
As of Tuesday, 11,091 mail-in ballots had been returned, according to state election data. Of those, 7,674 came from Democrats and 2,607 came from Republicans.
Mailed ballots had to be postmarked by July 19. The Board of Elections must receive the ballots by 10 a.m. July 29 to be counted.
Canvassers will convene at 10 a.m. Thursday in Frederick to begin processing mail-in ballots. Results will be posted daily at 6 p.m. to the Maryland State Board of Elections website, according to Frederick County Deputy Election Director Anthony Gutierrez.
Twelve teams of canvassers, with members of different political parties, will process the ballots, Election Director Barbara Wagner said.
Canvassers’ work will include ensuring that ballot oath signatures match the names of voters, checking that ballots were marked correctly, reviewing postmarks and making sure envelopes and ballots match.
Standings in the race for the Frederick County Board of Education — the only nonpartisan race on the ballot — are likely to be most affected by the counting of mail-in ballots.
Though the candidates don't run with a party affiliation, they formed divided factions with platform differences that closely resemble the fault lines between national Democratic and Republican priorities.
Eight of the 16 candidates will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. As of Wednesday, the four "apple ballot" candidates — who are endorsed by the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees — and the four members of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, a conservative group aiming to take over the board, made up the top eight.
But mail-in ballots could end up knocking some of the current primary leaders from their spots. And since the ballots are heavily Democratic, they could move some of the apple ballot candidates up in the rankings.
If there are a lot of people, Wagner plans to allow 10 people at a time to watch canvassing and rotate every hour on a first come, first served basis. Canvassing will occur at the Board of Elections' office at 340A Montevue Lane in Frederick.
Members of the public will be asked to sign and agree to a set of rules to follow while watching canvassing, Wagner said.Ballots that contain stray marks, such as stains, will be sent to the Board of Canvassers for review.
A team of duplicators will be available to copy the vote from a soiled ballot to a clean ballot by hand, so it can be read by the voting machine, Wagner said. The original ballot would be stamped to indicate it was duplicated, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.