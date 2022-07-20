Primary Election Day Voting
A sea of campaign signs is shown outside the polling place at the William R. Talley Recreation Center in Frederick on the morning of Primary Election Day.

 Staff photo by Graham Cullen

Frederick County election officials will begin counting thousands of mail-in ballots Thursday, which have the potential to shift results in several key primary races. 

Voters in the county had received 23,387 mail ballots as of Monday. Of those, 14,657 were Democratic and 5,395 were Republican. The remaining 3,335 were for people not registered in either major party.

As of Tuesday, 11,091 mail-in ballots had been returned, according to state election data. Of those, 7,674 came from Democrats and 2,607 came from Republicans.

Mailed ballots had to be postmarked by July 19. The Board of Elections must receive the ballots by 10 a.m. July 29 to be counted.

Canvassers will convene at 10 a.m. Thursday in Frederick to begin processing mail-in ballots. Results will be posted daily at 6 p.m. to the Maryland State Board of Elections website, according to Frederick County Deputy Election Director Anthony Gutierrez.

Twelve teams of canvassers, with members of different political parties, will process the ballots, Election Director Barbara Wagner said.

Canvassers’ work will include ensuring that ballot oath signatures match the names of voters, checking that ballots were marked correctly, reviewing postmarks and making sure envelopes and ballots match.

Standings in the race for the Frederick County Board of Education — the only nonpartisan race on the ballot — are likely to be most affected by the counting of mail-in ballots. 

Though the candidates don't run with a party affiliation, they formed divided factions with platform differences that closely resemble the fault lines between national Democratic and Republican priorities. 

Eight of the 16 candidates will advance to the Nov. 8 general election. As of Wednesday, the four "apple ballot" candidates — who are endorsed by the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees — and the four members of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, a conservative group aiming to take over the board, made up the top eight. 

But mail-in ballots could end up knocking some of the current primary leaders from their spots. And since the ballots are heavily Democratic, they could move some of the apple ballot candidates up in the rankings. 

"I think it will skew our way," Dean Rose, an apple ballot candidate, said Wednesday of the mail ballots. "Either way, I think we’re in a good position for the general."
 
Mark Joannides, a member of the slate who was ranked eighth as of Wednesday, acknowledged that mail-in tallies could spell trouble for him.
 
Incumbent Liz Barrett, who has secured the unions' endorsement in the past and whose platform this year is similar to the apple ballot's, was only 805 votes behind Joannides after early voting and Primary Election Day results were tallied. 
 
"It could absolutely affect me," Joannides said of the mail-in count. "If I'm meant to be one of the winners, I will forge forward and be one of the winners."
Based on mail-in ballots turned in as of Tuesday, if the slate were to sweep all of the Republican and other mail-in votes, and the apple ballot were to take all of the Democratic votes, the apple ballot would finish as the top four.
 
There would be a gap of about 3,000 votes separating the apple ballot's Ysela Bravo, who would take fourth place, and the slate's Nancy Allen, who would take fifth place.
 
Mail ballot totals could also shift the races for seven seats on the Frederick County Council, where the body's president and vice president both trailed challengers after the tallying of early and Primary Election Day voting.
 
The public can observe as mail ballots are opened, and Wagner said Wednesday she already had people expressing interest.

If there are a lot of people, Wagner plans to allow 10 people at a time to watch canvassing and rotate every hour on a first come, first served basis. Canvassing will occur at the Board of Elections' office at 340A Montevue Lane in Frederick.

Members of the public will be asked to sign and agree to a set of rules to follow while watching canvassing, Wagner said.

Ballots that contain stray marks, such as stains, will be sent to the Board of Canvassers for review.

A team of duplicators will be available to copy the vote from a soiled ballot to a clean ballot by hand, so it can be read by the voting machine, Wagner said. The original ballot would be stamped to indicate it was duplicated, she said.

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek

Education reporter

Jillian Atelsek covers education for The Frederick News-Post. She grew up near Woodsboro, attended Walkersville High School and graduated from the University of Maryland in 2020 with degrees in journalism and history.

