Rep. David Trone (D-Md.) retained his seat for Maryland's 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday night.
With 54 percent of the vote in, the Democratic incumbent, had garnered 135,468 votes or close to 60 percent of the overall vote.
The next closest challenger in a four-candidate race was Republican Neil C. Parrott, who picked up 87,831 votes.
Trone's victory was driven heavily by vote-by-mail with nearly 80,000 of his votes coming on mail-in ballots. Parrott, by comparison, had 18,437 mail-in votes.
"We just looked at who was voting by mail, and the numbers were heavily Democrat," Parrott said after conceding to Trone. "It's really no surprise. I didn't expect it to be that heavy. But it was. You know, the people have spoken. I think that's good."
Meanwhile, in Maryland's District 8 race, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) retained his seat after fending off challenges from Republican Gregory Thomas Coll.
With all of the votes counted, Raskin earned 174,900 votes or 65 percent of the overall vote. More than 114,613 over his votes came in through the mail.
Coll received 92,188 votes with the bulk of them (55,383) being cast in early voting.
Less than 12,000 votes (11,987) that sent Trone and Raskin back to Congress were cast on Election Day.
More than 48,000 of Trone's votes came through early voting, while Raskin earned more than 55,000 that way.
