The Maryland State Board of Elections sent mail-in ballots on Oct. 1 to voters in Frederick County who requested one.
The State Board of Elections had sent 24,500 mail-in ballots to Frederick County voters as of Thursday, the last day for which the state board has made data available.
As of Thursday, the State Board of Elections had received 114 of the ballots back.
More than 24,800 Frederick County voters requested a mail-in ballot.
The State Board of Elections has delivered the ballots through the mail, the web, fax and more.
Nearly 90% of voters who requested a mail-in ballot will receive it in the mail. The U.S. Postal Service may take up to five days to deliver ballots, according to a news release from the Maryland State Board of Elections.
Frederick County voters who submit their ballot through a drop box can use any official drop box in the county. Voters can have until 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 8, to drop off their ballots. The drop boxes will be locked promptly at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8, according to a news release from the State Board of Elections.
The Frederick County Board of Elections has set up eight drop box locations across the county for mail-in ballots:
- Frederick County Board of Elections Office, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick
- Brunswick Middle School, 301 Cummings Drive, Brunswick
- Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont
- Governor Thomas Johnson High School, 1501 N. Market St., Frederick
- Myersville Town Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville
- Oakdale High School, 5850 Eaglehead Drive, Ijamsville
- Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
- William R. Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick
Early voting will be held from Oct. 27 through Nov. 3. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day during that window.
Voters in Frederick County can visit one of four locations to vote during the early voting period:
- Trinity Recreation Center, 6040 New Design Road, Frederick
- Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
- Thurmont Regional Library, 76 E. Moser Road, Thurmont
- Myersville Town Hall, 301 Main St., Myersville
Eligible Marylanders who aren’t registered to vote, or who wish to change their party affiliation or personal voting information, have until Oct. 18 to do so. Registration is available on the State Board of Election’s website and in person at the Frederick County Board of Election’s office on Montevue Lane in Frederick.
