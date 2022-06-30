Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections.
Frederick County Councilman Steve McKay said that, if reelected, he would continue to try to slow development so that it does not overwhelm schools and roads. He would also push for broader tax credits for veterans.
Over the last four years, McKay, a Republican who is among the most vocal members of the council, has sponsored bills that updated the county’s zoning ordinance, established a property tax credit for disabled veterans, expanded eligibility for a tax credit for seniors and uniformed service members and their spouses, and adjusted the fees that developers pay toward school construction projects.
The council is scheduled to vote Tuesday on another of his bills that would change the adequate public facilities ordinance to require that large developments in the county adhere to a higher standard for easing traffic.
“Part of the reason for running again is making sure those things don’t get undone,” McKay said. “The wrong next four people on the council can undo all your best work.”
McKay aims to build on the last four years, too. He said he plans to draft a bill to make property tax credits available to more uniformed service members.
Three candidates are campaigning to represent District 2, which includes New Market, Linganore, Ijamsville and parts of Urbana and Mount Airy.
Lisa Jarosinski, who runs her own business preparing tax returns and bookkeeping, is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination for the November general election.
McKay, who in 2018 won the District 2 seat over Jarosinski with 57% of the vote, and Casie Chang, an administrative assistant for Frederick County Public Schools, are vying for the Republican nomination.
McKay works as a national security professional for GCI Inc. and has lived in Monrovia with his family since 1999.
“I enjoy the work,” McKay said. “I feel that I brought a good voice to the council, and you get a lot of satisfaction from various aspects of the job.”
He said he’s especially proud when he is able to convince a colleague to change their mind about a proposal and vote in his favor, which can be a “rather unique experience for this kind of position.”
If reelected, McKay said he would propose changing the county’s definition of agritourism to help farm businesses expand and be more competitive with similar businesses in neighboring counties. But, he said he is not yet sure what specific change he would try to make.
McKay was president of Residents Advocating for Land use and the Environment, formerly Residents Against Landsdale Expansion, which fought successfully against development of a Monrovia Town Center in the early 2010’s. (Jarosinski also served on the board for RALE.)
McKay said he would continue to make his voice heard when the county makes decisions about development projects.
Companies building in Frederick County have the option of paying a fee to be exempt from including a certain number of moderately priced dwelling units in a development, McKay said. In a second term, he said he would propose a bill granting the county the authority to approve or deny a developer's request for a payment-in-lieu option.
The bill, McKay said, would also do away with the payment-in-lieu option for age-restricted housing units. The county needs more affordable housing options for its growing senior population, he said.
McKay said he is not opposed to growth in the county, but he would like to see it happen at a rate that the county’s schools and roads can keep up with.
“I want to have a seat at the table when we start to see more zoning changes come back,” McKay said. “I want to make sure we make good decisions.”
(34) comments
Steve, you'd make a great county executive. Please consider it next time.
Thank you, I really appreciate that.
Steve - I wish you were running for County Executive. I think you would crush all the other comers. Good luck with your campaign! I wish you were running in my section of the county!
Thank you, I appreciate your comments and support.
Mr. McKay, Like gabe I too would vote for you if I resided in your district. I don’t.
That being said, I am generally opposed to property tax credits for special interest groups A, B, C, etc., etc., etc. I get that they are politically popular. And I get that there are good intentions behind them. But I find them Balkanizing. Even worse, they discriminate within the target group. Homeowners get a tax break; non-homeowners don’t. I think they are bad policy and l’d like to encourage you to reconsider the whole concept.
Keep up the good work! Thanks for interacting on these comment boards.
your adoring public
Thanks public. I know that we’ll all disagree on certain issues and I appreciate when we can do so without being “disagreeable”! Have a great holiday weekend.
Thanks, you too.
Steve could prevail in a run for county executive
[thumbup]
[thumbup] public
Steve McKay has always shown outstanding leadership capabilities, a principled decision making process, and the highest ethics. I would vote for him in a NY minute to represent District 2. Unfortunately, I live in District 1. Good luck Steve!!! 👍
Thank you gabriel!
Hear, hear - couldn't agree more!!
Lisa didn’t go to the planning commission to try and get the Drag Strip zoning changed from Agricultural to allow a noise and environmental polluting nuisance business.
Lisa hasn’t any chance. So why waste the energy typing?
Plum, much like your delusions of grandeur Sheriff candidacy?
That’s your reply?
And a planned unit housing community won’t create pollution ?
Weekly lawn mowing at each house? Two cycle trimmers and blowers. Gas powered mowers. Weekly trash truck route. Amazon, UPS, fedex delivery trucks through out the day. Cleaning ladies weekly. Multiple school uses running their route. The average home with at least 2 cars and 2 drivers.
Drag racing is seasonal In MD. And no more than 2, 3 max days a week.
Thanks for triggering my mind to realize the reality! Now, what were you saying?
So true Plumbum.
So we should get electric mowers - I agree.
😂
No, I don’t suppose that she did. Of course, i didn’t either because the issue never went to the Planning Commission. I have corrected you before about exactly what i have done and said on this matter but you still aren’t listening. Facts matter. How about this. Post a link to the video of me at the planning commission about the drag strip. All of their meetings are recorded and can be found on the county website. Shouldn’t be too hard to find … except that you wont find it because it didn’t happen.
No question, i support the drag strip. I wish it had come back. I engaged with County staff about the issues and in the end, the land owner wasn’t willing to go through the process to make it happen. So it didn’t. Those are facts. Your continued insistence about me going to the planning commission isn’t.
You contacted the planning commission and vowed to help in any way possible to make it happen, according to Facebook messages in the private drag strip group. Also when the members of that group were mocking the “McMansion types”, and laughing at how disruptive and noisy the strip would be to the Landsdale residents, you remained silent. Not all long term residents and new residents wanted the disruption, the noise, the pollution, the traffic of the reopening, yet you did so and went ahead to help it happen. FYI, you represent everyone in the district, not just your buddies. And yes, I have copies of the Facebook posts. The land owner you didn’t “know”, despite the lawsuit he filed against you? Have the private Facebook group open up so everyone can see all the posts, the private maneuvers, not the public ones.
There is always opposition for anything. Thus par for the course in planning and zoning. Just because residents oppose, doesn’t give them leverage, nor mean the county should bow down to them.
All property owners have a dream. Whether it’s a homeowner or the owner of a NASCAR track. And they’re allowed to have a dream.
Monrovia has always been a rural area, and still is. The drag strip has been a long time part of the culture there.
On another note, this reminds me of the opposition to the Rutters in Walkersville. There had been an EXXON station on that property since around 1990!! Newer residents from out of the area move in and they tried their best to stop the Rutters. They have that right. BUT, it’s like they didn’t want to accept that, yes, there had been a gas station on that site long before they even graduated from college!!
Plum, then please allow the drag strip to open next to your house, and throw in a drag strip club, just for kicks. The maneuvering to reopen the strip was done illegally, without input from the residents or permits. The act now and ask forgiveness later gambit. For an elected official to offer to help with the illegal endeavor is disgraceful. If it was your neighborhood you’d be ticked off, but since it isn’t…..
FGR, the dragway has been there since 1960, have you? Just because it closed, doesn't mean it would be closed forever. The asphalt is still there, the same as it was when set up in 1960. That land use was approved way back then, and I believe it is still in effect. That place was historic, and MotorWeek filmed their vehicle performance segments there, even after it closed to the public. Honestly, if you don't like it, move somewhere that you can enjoy your peace and quiet. This is like folks that move near a farm for all its bucolic beauty, only to complain about the smell come spreading time.
Plum, I strategically placed the Alzan Homestead where drag strips, malls, chicken farms, train tracks, Walmart’s, chick Fil a, are never ever even a remote possibility.
When you live anywhere that such a possibility exists, what can I say?
Fred you have an extremely twisted and fact free view of this entire episode. I completely get you that didn’t want the track back. Many people did but not everyone and you’re in that later category. Fine. But you’re just making crap up about me to fit you’re worldview and that’s just wrong.
Having lived in the area for 30+ years, I had no problem with the Drag Strip and the services it provided to local enthusiatists. You sound like someone who moves in next to an airport and then complains about the airport.
Why should anyone get to adversely impact property they don't own? Are you not a believer in property rights?
Spot on md1756. Nobody owes you a view of their property.
👍👍
Please clarify and show me where I said I was against property rights. I don't understand your comment.
