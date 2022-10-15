Leading up to the Nov. 8 general election, The Frederick News-Post is doing podcast interviews with candidates for Frederick County executive and council. To hear past podcast interviews, go to www.fnppodcasts.com/politics.
Frederick County Councilman Steve McKay said a major part of his decision to run for a second four-year term is to have a seat at the table when the council votes on land-use changes in the county.
In the last eight years, the County Council has had to vote on few development proposals, said McKay, the Republican nominee for County Council District 2. That's in large part because the county is still "digesting" the developments that the last Board of Frederick County Commissioners approved between 2012 and 2014.
The county switched from a charter form of government, with a county executive and legislative County Council, in 2014.
"If, say, a new major development decision came before the next council, and I weren't there to be a part of it, and it impacted my community, I'd be kicking myself," McKay said in a podcast interview with the News-Post. "I want to be there to help make smart decisions when those new land-use requests do come to the next council. ... I suspect they will."
McKay said he wants the county to grow "modestly." He said he wants to ensure that residential developments do not overburden public schools, roads and the county's ability to provide services.
McKay works as a national security professional for GCI Inc. He has represented District 2 on the County Council since 2018.
District 2 covers the southeastern part of the county, including New Market, Linganore, Ijamsville and parts of Urbana and Mount Airy.
The Democratic nominee for District 2 is Lisa Jarosinski, who runs her own business preparing tax returns and bookkeeping. McKay and Jarosinski squared off in the 2018 general election, too. McKay won by more than 4,000 votes, or 17 percentage points.
General Election Day will be Nov. 8. Early voting will be from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, and the Maryland State Board of Elections has begun sending mail-in ballots to voters.
In his podcast interview, McKay said he would also seek to provide more property tax breaks for retired seniors and retired service members and add public safety to the list of county resources that receive funding from the adequate public facilities ordinance.
Follow Jack Hogan on Twitter: @jckhogan
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.