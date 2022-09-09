Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
After helping to shape educational policy in Frederick County for eight years, April Fleming Miller hopes to apply her skill for building relationships and a conservative outlook to the Maryland General Assembly in Annapolis.
A local optometrist, Miller is one of three Republicans seeking three seats in the House of Delegates from District 4, along with incumbents Barrie Ciliberti and Jesse Pippy. They'll face Democrats Andrew Duck, Brandon Duck, and Millicent Hall in the Nov. 8 election.
She seeks to bring a conservative but pragmatic approach to the House.
“I'm a common-sense conservative,” Miller said.
After serving two terms on the Frederick County Board of Education from 2010 to 2018, Miller said, many of the comments she hears from voters revolve around education.
“One of the biggest concerns in Frederick County is the direction of education,” she said.
The response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its toll on children's mental and social health has been a concern for parents.
“I think that piece of it really got parents engaged and involved in the school system. ... They really started to see through virtual learning what their kids were actually learning in school. And a lot of parents had some concerns,” she said.
School systems need to get back to teaching math, language arts, science, and social studies to get kids caught up to where they need to be, she said.
Miller hopes to use her Board of Education experience to share a perspective on education with other delegates in Annapolis, so they can understand the consequences of bills on students and teachers.
She wants the General Assembly to reconsider the impact of the Blueprint for Maryland's Future, a comprehensive K-12 education reform bill passed in 2021.
Miller would like the General Assembly to pause implementation of the bill as schools recover from the impact of the pandemic.
“It was all driven by pre-COVID facts and data," she said. "So, legislatively, if we don't make adjustments to that plan — we did a plan that was pre-COVID, we're a post-COVID world. We've had a lot of changes in the last couple years.”
Schools need to focus on getting students back to where they were before the pandemic, addressing falling test scores and other factors before they look at further changes, she said.
The Blueprint bill also creates an accountability board of “unelected bureaucrats” appointed by the legislature that could withhold funding if schools don't meet requirements of the plan, Miller said.
“What we need are people who are going to understand the impact of that and to be able to speak up for the teachers in the classroom, and for the families and the students,” she said.
She would like to bring that approach to other subject areas of General Assembly legislation.
“I plan to figure out what impact does it have on the farmer? What impact do things have on our police officers? What impact does it have on our doctors, our nurses, our health care providers, our small business, our entrepreneurs?
"Anything that's passed in Annapolis has the impact on our entire county. And families don't feel like Annapolis is reflecting their values right now.”
She realizes that as a Republican in Annapolis, her ability to get things done would be limited by the House's Democratic majority, unless she finds ways to work with colleagues from the other party.
It's an approach she said she's familiar with from her time on the Board of Education, where she often worked with people with whom she disagreed politically.
While there are certain core values she won't go against, there's still much that can get done, she said.
“There's so much common ground,” Miller said.
