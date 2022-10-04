Wes Moore - Dan Cox

A newly released University of Maryland-Washington Post poll reveals Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore has a 32-percentage-point lead over Republican opponent Dan Cox.

 Emmett Gartner/Capital News Service

Maryland Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore holds a 32-percentage-point lead over Republican opponent Dan Cox in the governor’s race on Nov. 8, according to a University of Maryland-Washington Post poll.

The poll’s results follow the Goucher College Poll, released on Sept. 19, in which 53% of Marylanders polled said they would vote for Moore and 31% percent for Cox.

