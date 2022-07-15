More than 6,000 people voted in person in Frederick County during the eight days of early voting.
The total of 6,439 voters was 3.3% of those registered to vote in the county, according to Maryland State Board of Elections figures.
Any registered voter in the county could cast a ballot at any of the four early-voting centers in Frederick County.
The early-voting period in Maryland for the 2022 primary elections ran July 7 to 14. primary election day is Tuesday.
The ballot will include county, state and federal races for Democratic and Republican nominations.
Also, 16 candidates are competing for Frederick County Board of Education seats in a contest that is nonpartisan, meaning any voter enrolled in a party or who is unaffiliated can vote.
Across Maryland, turnout during early voting this year was 4.6%, with more than 172,000 people casting ballots in person.
In 2018, when the last gubernatorial election was held in Maryland, turnout was 6.2% in Maryland and 4.2% in Frederick County.
Voting also is underway across Maryland through mail-in ballots.
The deadline to request a mail-in ballot in person is Tuesday, primary election day. For more information, call the Frederick County Board of Elections at 301-600-8683. The website is frederickcountymd.gov/1198/Board-of-Elections.
There are eight dropoff locations in Frederick County for mail-in ballots, all with 24-hour surveillance:
- The Board of Elections office, 340A Montevue Lane, Frederick
- Brunswick Middle School, 301 Cummings Drive
- Catoctin High School, 14745 Sabillasville Road, Thurmont
- Governor Thomas Johnson High School, 1501 N. Market St., Frederick
- Middletown Primary School, 403 Franklin St.
- Oakdale High School, 5850 Eaglehead Road, Ijamsville
- Urbana Regional Library, 9020 Amelung St., Frederick
- William R. Talley Recreation Center, 121 N. Bentz St., Frederick.
