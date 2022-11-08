Nancy Allen, Cindy Rose, Karen Yoho and Rae Gallagher led the race for four seats on the Frederick County Board of Education as of about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, based on preliminary election results.
The numbers included early voting totals, some mail-in ballots, and Election Day tallies from 43 of 83 county precincts.
Allen, a political newcomer and a member of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, led as early results flowed in. She was about 2,200 votes ahead of Cindy Rose, another ENI slate member, and about 2,400 votes ahead of Yoho, an incumbent first elected to the board in 2018.
Yoho, Gallagher and Dean Rose — all members of the Students First slate — were in third, fourth and fifth, respectively. Ysela Bravo, the fourth member of the Students First slate, was in seventh.
Olivia Angolia of the ENI slate was in sixth.
The two slates have expressed starkly different views on the challenges facing Frederick County Public Schools and what should be done about them.
Bravo, Gallagher, Yoho and Dean Rose are endorsed by the unions representing FCPS employees. They called for modest changes to the school system, but also highlighted things they think it does well.
Allen, Angolia and Cindy Rose, meanwhile, argue that FCPS needs drastic reform. The conservative group has focused on criticizing the district for how it handles issues of race and gender, alleging that it has abandoned traditional academic subjects in favor of a “woke agenda.”
This year's Board of Education race saw much higher fundraising and spending than in years prior. The race also attracted an unusual amount of community engagement, with candidates and voters on both sides often lining up at school board meetings to speak.
Sixteen candidates were on the ballot for the July 19 primary, and eight advanced to the general election.
Incumbent Liz Barrett — the most outspoken member of the current board — finished seventh in the primary, but dropped out of the race shortly after. She said she did so to avoid peeling votes away from the Students First candidates, which she feared would benefit the ENI slate.
Mark Joannides, who had been the fourth member of the ENI slate, finished tenth in the primary and did not advance to the general.
At 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Yoho — who was attending a gathering of Democratic candidates at Gambrill Mt. Food Co. in Frederick — said she hadn't yet reviewed the results.
"There's just a long way to go," she said when reached by phone. "We'll just have to wait and see how it pans out."
None of the other six candidates could be immediately reached for comment Tuesday night.
Still to be counted were more than 70,000 mail-in ballots. Of those, more than 17,000 were Democratic, while about 6,400 were Republican.
School board races in Maryland are nonpartisan.
Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek
