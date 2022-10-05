Republican congressional candidate Neil Parrott has accused incumbent David Trone of misleading voters on Parrott’s previous position that people who are HIV-positive could get tattoos to mark their status and get access to treatment for the disease.
Parrott, a state delegate from Washington County, accused Trone, D, of “stigmatizing this disease” in campaign ads and materials. Parrott and Trone are competing for Trone’s 6th District seat.
Parrott attacked a Trone campaign ad that used material from a 2005 letter to the editor of The Herald-Mail in Hagerstown. Parrott said he publicly recanted that position 12 years ago.
“I don’t need to lie to win this seat. I think Trone’s voting record speaks for itself,” Parrott said at a press conference Wednesday in Frederick.
Trone’s ad says that “if Neil Parrott had his way,” every HIV-positive American would have to be tattooed to show their status. The ad shows images of children with tattoos on their forearms, even though that is not specifically what Parrott proposed in his letter.
Parrott’s March 2005 letter to the editor, written before he was elected a state delegate in 2010, cited an earlier article in the paper that reported a rise in HIV cases in Washington County and that there had been “cases in which people knew they were infected and continued to engage in risky behavior.”
Parrott’s letter called for a “compassionate and serious solution” that could protect the dignity of people who are infected while effectively preventing the spread of the disease.
“One such solution is a tattoo for those who are infected,” Parrott wrote. “This mark could be inconspicuously placed, perhaps in a spot covered by a bathing suit, warning only those who might engage in intimate encounters with the infected person.
“An effective way to enforce the consistency of the tattoo would be to provide medicine to the infected individual only after they have received the HIV tattoo.”
The tattoo would prove “a 100 percent unmistakable sign allowing all parties involved to make an informed decision,” he wrote.
Parrott said Wednesday that he wrote the letter at a time HIV infections in Washington County were rising, and medication to control it wasn’t as mainstream as it is now.
The first antiretroviral therapy medications to treat HIV were developed in the late 1980s, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the first preexposure prophylaxis medication to help prevent the spread of HIV in 2012, according to the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In a statement on Wednesday, Trone campaign manager Cheryl Bruce said Parrott’s explanation was an attempt to cover up his extreme views.
“Whether Neil Parrott supported government-mandated tattoos for people living with HIV in 2005 or yesterday, it doesn’t change the fact that this so-called solution was extreme and cruel. Even today, he did not apologize or show remorse for his position but rather fumbled through a half-hearted explanation saying he only changed his mind because of the availability of new medication,” the statement said.
Asked about the location of the tattoos in the ad, Bruce added in a subsequent message: “The specific location of Parrott’s government-mandated tattoo doesn’t change the fact that this is a cruel and extreme measure against people living with HIV.”
Parrott spoke Wednesday at a press conference outside the Frederick County Courthouse in Frederick, where he took questions from reporters, supporters, and observers, including one from former County Commissioner Billy Shreve on energy independence and a question about inflation from Justin Wages, a Republican candidate for delegate from District 3.
Parrott also promoted a poll of 400 likely voters in the district that found Parrott three points behind Trone, at 47% to 44%. The poll was done by Public Opinion Strategies of Alexandria, Virginia, which says on its website that it “understands the importance of Republican control of state legislative bodies.”
“It’s a toss-up. I know it and he knows it,” Parrott said Wednesday.
Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball at the University of Virginia Center for Politics, said Wednesday that he has the district as leaning Democratic, but still competitive.
“It’s a gettable district for Republicans in a year like this,” Kondik said in an earlier interview in August.
Even after being redrawn to a more Republican-friendly makeup in the latest round of redistricting, the district isn’t as conservative as it was when Congressman Roscoe Bartlett represented it in the 1990s and 2000s, Kondik said.
As the battle for the House of Representatives has evolved, Kondik said, he doesn’t think either party looks at the race as especially critical.
It’s likely not in the first tier of districts that Republicans are targeting to take control of the House but is likely in a second wave of districts that could build a majority, he said.
Parrott’s chances may hinge on how Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox performs, Kondik said.
He said that while the district is less Democratic than Maryland as a whole, Parrott could struggle if Cox loses the district by double digits.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter:
@RMarshallFNP
(6) comments
Parrott is a poor candidate and poor choice. Add to that these types of statements and it should result in a big NO...
I agree. We deserve better.
Parrot's comments about requiring a tattoo in exchange for medication is heinous. It speaks to his extreme views and his total lack of care and compassion for people. Parrot is unfit for dog catcher! Why would he hold a press conference to point out his own stupid and inexplicable position?
That political ad has been running for at least a month if not longer, why didn’t Mr. Parrot clutch his pearls before now? Or at the very least clarify his position with his own political ad?
A press conference is going to accomplish what exactly? It’s going to show Trone that his advertising dollars have been well spent…
Neil who?
Can’t un-say that ignorant statement by just saying you recant it. Cat’s outta the bag on that one and running wild.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.