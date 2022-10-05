Republican congressional candidate Neil Parrott has accused incumbent David Trone of misleading voters on Parrott’s previous position that people who are HIV-positive could get tattoos to mark their status and get access to treatment for the disease.

Parrott, a state delegate from Washington County, accused Trone, D, of “stigmatizing this disease” in campaign ads and materials. Parrott and Trone are competing for Trone’s 6th District seat.

Hayduke2

Parrott is a poor candidate and poor choice. Add to that these types of statements and it should result in a big NO...

Report
senorris

I agree. We deserve better.

Report
FrederickFan

Parrot's comments about requiring a tattoo in exchange for medication is heinous. It speaks to his extreme views and his total lack of care and compassion for people. Parrot is unfit for dog catcher! Why would he hold a press conference to point out his own stupid and inexplicable position?

Report
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman
Pro-Choice/Privileged W. Woman

That political ad has been running for at least a month if not longer, why didn’t Mr. Parrot clutch his pearls before now? Or at the very least clarify his position with his own political ad?

A press conference is going to accomplish what exactly? It’s going to show Trone that his advertising dollars have been well spent…

Report
public-redux
public-redux

Neil who?

Report
Greg F
Greg F

Can’t un-say that ignorant statement by just saying you recant it. Cat’s outta the bag on that one and running wild.

Report

