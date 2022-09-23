Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Del. Jesse Pippy, who has helped pass bills that strengthened penalties for human trafficking and other crimes, said he is running for re-election to make Maryland a safer place to raise a family.
Pippy, a Republican, was elected to represent District 4 in the House of Delegates in 2018.
“People expect results,” he said. “As a representative, my job is to listen. And then, my job is to advocate for my constituents.”
During the 2022 legislative session, Pippy was the primary sponsor for three bills.
In the upcoming general election on Nov. 8, Pippy is one of six candidates for three seats in legislative District 4.
The other candidates are Republicans Del. Barrie Ciliberti and April Fleming Miller and Democrats Andrew Duck, Brandon Duck and Millicent Hall. There are 31,650 eligible Democratic voters in District 4 and 40,667 eligible Republican voters.
Pippy said helping to pass HB871, a bill Gov. Larry Hogan signed in 2019 that expanded Maryland prohibitions on human trafficking, was one of his proudest accomplishments during his first term in office.
Among other changes, the law made human trafficking a “crime of violence,” grouping it with more serious offenses than it was before, and established that it is not a defense to the abduction of a child younger than 16 that the defendant did not know the age of the victim.
In 2020, another bill Pippy introduced — HB233 — passed unanimously in the Senate and with only one objection in the House.
The law made strangulation a first-degree assault in Maryland. The crime previously wasn’t delineated as a first-degree offense in the state code, which — Pippy told The Frederick News-Post in 2020 — could make it difficult for prosecutors to charge it as such.
“Over the last four years, we've done our best to make the community safer, more prosperous,” he said, “and there's still a lot of work to be done.”
Pippy listed the rising cost of living, crime, and transparency in the public education system as among the most pressing issues facing residents in his district.
Although inflation, a problem nationwide, isn’t something the Maryland General Assembly has control over, Pippy said, he would continue arguing against hikes to taxes and fees.
To combat violent crime, Pippy said, Maryland should classify gun theft as a felony. The theft of firearms is currently included in the general theft statute, which determines penalties based upon the value of the property or services stolen.
If a local board didn't comply, under the bill, the comptroller would withhold 1% of state funding for each school that fails to provide the required information.
Like the gun theft bill, the legislation also failed in committee. Pippy said he plans to support both bills again next legislative session, if re-elected.
“These are small, incremental changes, but again, it’s all about transparency and accountability.”
