A new statewide poll shows a close race between two Frederick County contenders seeking the Republican gubernatorial nomination this year.
State Del. Dan Cox had 25% in a Goucher College poll, compared to 22% for Kelly Schulz, a former state secretary of labor and commerce.
However, with a margin of error of about 4.8%, the results indicate a statistical tie between the two candidates.
On the Democratic side, Peter Franchot had 16%. Wes Moore and Tom Perez each had 14%.
With a margin of error of 4.9%, all three were statistically tied.
The poll was done by phone from June 15 to 19. The results were released this week.
For the overall poll, Goucher College surveyed 508 Republican voters and 501 Democratic voters, with a margin of error of 4.4%
For questions about support for specific candidates, the sample sizes were smaller — 414 Republicans who were likely voters, with a margin of error of 4.8%, and 403 Democrats who were likely voters, with a margin of error of 4.9%
There is a four-way race on the ballot for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in the July 19 primary.
The other two candidates are Joe Werner, who received 3%, and Robin Ficker, who had 2%.
Support for other Democratic candidates on the ballot was: 5% for Doug Gansler, 4% for John King and 2% apiece for Jon Baron and Ashwani Jain. Ralph Jaffe and Jerome Segal each had less than 1%.
Most voters were undecided — 35% for Democrats and 44% for Republicans.
The poll also asked Democrats whether they would consider Cox or Schulz in the general election, knowing that former President Donald Trump endorsed Cox and Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Schulz.
Of the Democrats who responded, 84% said they would not consider voting for Cox, and 9% said they would.
Also among Democrats, 49% would not consider voting for Schulz, 23% would consider it, and 11% said “it depends.”
“Given the political demographics of the state, Republican candidates must earn around a quarter of Democratic votes to win statewide office,” Mileah Kromer, director of the Sarah T. Hughes Center for Politics at Goucher College, said in a press release announcing the results. “Our polling suggests that the Republican primary race is competitive between Cox and Schulz, but that Schulz is in the best position to be competitive against the Democratic nominee in the general election.”
The poll also examined voters’ attitudes on certain issues, such as public safety, public schools and inflation, and how favorably they viewed certain prominent politicians.
It also looked at other contested statewide races.
For the Democratic nomination attorney general, the poll showed 30% supporting Katie Curran O’Malley for attorney general and 29% supporting Anthony Brown, with 35% undecided.
In the Republican attorney general race, support was at 17% for Michael Peroutka and 11% for Jim Shalleck, with 70% undecided.
For the Democratic nomination for comptroller, Brooke Lierman had 28% and Tim Adams had 14%, with 52% undecided.
(2) comments
Dan Cox will not be governor. MD is too blue, thank Jesus
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
