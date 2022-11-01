Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates in Frederick County’s state legislative races and for Maryland’s 6th Congressional District in the Nov. 8 general election. For profiles of candidates for county offices and other election coverage, go to fredericknewspost.com/news/continuing_coverage/election_coverage.
Headed to his third term in the Maryland Senate, Justin Ready has a short, simple piece of advice for fellow Republicans who want to get things done in Annapolis:
“Show up and do your work.”
Despite being heavily outnumbered in the General Assembly, Republicans can still accomplish things through the committee process and by finding common ground with fellow legislators on individual issues, he said.
The General Assembly is at its best when its members focus on identifying specific problems and working together to find a solution, he said.
He’s had chances during his 12 years in the House of Delegates and Senate to come together with Democratic colleagues on issues such as reducing taxes on retirees.
And working across the aisle doesn’t mean abandoning your conservative principles, he said.
“You can still speak loudly for the things you believe in and fight for those things,” Ready said.
Like a new homeowner getting to know the new neighbors, Ready has spent much of the past year getting to know his new constituents.
District 5, which Ready, a Republican from Carroll County, represents, was changed in the latest round of redistricting to include some of the area of Frederick County around Mount Airy.
Ready said he’s been spending time talking to voters and businesses in the redrawn District 5 to learn their top issues and concerns.
While he’s eager to get to know his new constituents, Ready faces an easy path back to the Maryland Senate, running without a Democratic challenger in the Nov. 8 general election.
Ready was first elected to the House of Delegates in 2010. He was appointed to the Senate, where he serves as the minority whip, in 2015.
He got interested in government and politics at an early age. His jobs at various small businesses helped him see how policies affected those businesses and working families.
He worked as a staff member in the General Assembly when he got out of college, and decided to run for office himself in 2010 to try to address high taxes and regulations.
“I felt like Maryland really needed a change,” he said.
As he talks to voters now, he said, he hears from people worried about the cost of living and inflation that affects the price of food, gas and other items.
There’s also a lot of concern that crime isn’t taken seriously as a problem, and worries about development and traffic in parts of Frederick and southern Carroll counties, he said.
While some aspects of inflation are beyond the state government’s control, the General Assembly could stop automatic increases in the gas tax that are tied to the consumer price index, Ready said.
Lawmakers have to stop adding regulations on fossil fuel use and use more free market principles to set energy prices, he said.
A member of the Senate Finance Committee, Ready said he would like to work on several banking and finance issues in the coming session to help protect consumers.
He would also like to increase choices for students on which schools they can attend.
On these and other issues, Ready will look to fellow senators and members of the House to try to see where they can help advance issues that he cares about.
“There’s no one perfect policy,” he said.
Follow Ryan Marshall on Twitter: @RMarshallFNP
