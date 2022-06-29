Editor’s note: The Frederick News-Post is profiling candidates for various public offices in Frederick County leading up to the July 19 primary elections. Each school board profile will include an audio recording of the full interview.
Homeschooling parent Rayna Remondini said she hopes to be a “champion for parents’ rights” and advocate for families outside of the public school system if elected to the Frederick County Board of Education.
Remondini said she pulled her children out of public school because she didn’t want them exposed to “propaganda.”
“When I use the word propaganda, I guess I’m using that as a catch-all for some of the hot buttons that are happening in the political arena,” she said.
Books that feature children with two parents of the same gender or lessons on race could fall into that category, Remondini said.
The mother of six runs Howard County Homeschooling, a private co-op for families across Maryland. The nonprofit offers classes, tutoring and field trips to homeschoolers.
Her business grew during the pandemic when prolonged school closures drove some parents to begin homeschooling, she said.
Some of those parents had children who lost access to county special education services they had been receiving before they left Frederick County Public Schools.
Remondini said the district should continue to provide services to children who aren’t enrolled.
“If you are still living in this district, if you are a homeowner, if you’re paying property taxes, you’re paying into the system,” Remondini said. “You should be able to have your children have access to those resources.”
Remondini said her decision to teach her children at home showed her “commitment and dedication” to education.
“Some people may say, ‘Well, you know, you’re a homeschooling mom. You don’t have children in the system. Why are you even running for the Board of Education?’” Remondini said. “But I would disagree.”
If elected, Remondini said she would fight to increase pay for FCPS teachers, who consistently earn less than their counterparts in neighboring counties.
She said she didn’t support live-streaming meetings of the board’s 11 committees, a move other candidates and several board members have been vocal in advocating for. Remondini argued that the idea wouldn’t have the desired effect of increasing transparency.
“If you know that you’re being recorded, you’re not going to say your true opinion,” Remondini said. “You don’t need to see how the sausage is made. Let the sausage be made in the back rooms, and then just speak truth to power.”
Remondini said she considered herself to be a “moderate” candidate who “really veers away from anything that is extreme.” She drew a contrast between her platform and other candidates’, saying she would try to lead with “pragmatic considerations and practical solutions” rather than emotion.
“I listen to people,” she said. “I listen to what the issue is. And then I focus on what we can do to solve that issue.”
The other candidates in the school board race are: Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia, Liz Barrett, Ysela Bravo, David Brooks, Heather Fletcher, Rae Gallagher, Mark Joannides, April Montgomery, Ashley Nieves, Tiffany Noble, Cindy Rose, Dean Rose, Justi Thomas and Karen Yoho.
(1) comment
Wow, we really do have a lot of out there candidates without qualifications. Our current School Board has not distinguished itself lately, but at least they have a clue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.