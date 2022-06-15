The Education Not Indoctrination slate of candidates for the Frederick County Board of Education has more cash on hand than the other 12 candidates combined, according to newly filed campaign finance reports.
The slate, which consists of candidates Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia, Mark Joannides and Cindy Rose, had a balance of $7,315 as of last week. That’s more than half of the cumulative funds all 16 candidates reported having in the bank.
The group had also raised and spent the most money this cycle, reporting $7,670 in receipts and $6,410 in expenditures since mid-January, the last time they had to file a report.
“Slate” is a legal term that means candidates raise and spend money as a group. There is only one slate in the school board race.
Candidate David Brooks reported the highest contributions of any individual candidate at $6,575 for the filing period. Brooks reported spending $4,820.
For some candidate committees, including the slate, reports filed this week represent money received and spent between Jan. 13 and June 7.
Reports from candidates who filed later in the year, like Brooks, are supposed to cover the money they received and spent over a shorter period: April 20 through June 7. These candidates were required to report their earlier fundraising, from before April 20, on a separate report due in the spring.
Campaign receipts can include loans and donations candidates made to their own committees, as well as what others donate to their campaign.
In all, the 16 candidates vying for four seats on the school board in the July 19 primary have raised about three times the amount of money that candidates reported by this point during the 2020 cycle, and they’ve spent more than four times as much.
This year's candidates have raised roughly $59,000 and spent $42,600. The 2020 candidates had raised $19,900 by this point and spent $10,200.
This year’s field is considerably larger than in years past. Seven people were on the primary ballot in 2020, 12 ran in 2018 and eight ran in 2016.
Since January of this year, incumbents Liz Barrett and Karen Yoho reported receipts of $230 and $2,321, respectively. Barrett reported spending no money and Yoho reported spending $1,538.
Yoho has been campaigning alongside Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose. They are the four candidates endorsed by the Frederick County Teachers Association.
Gallagher reported raising the second-most of any individual candidate at $4,580.
The slate’s bank account balance is higher than for other candidates in part because they started fundraising early. The group, which has focused on parents' rights and taken issue with the way the school system teaches about race and gender, formed in August 2021 and raised more than $9,000 before the end of that year.
As of Wednesday afternoon, April Montgomery was the only candidate in the race listed as not having filed the latest campaign finance report. Montgomery said by phone on Wednesday that her treasurer had finalized the report by the Tuesday deadline.
Early voting for the primary election begins July 7. Seats currently held by Yoho, Barrett, board President Brad Young and former board President Jay Mason are on the ballot.
At least two new faces will join the school board after the November general election. Young is running for an at-large seat on the County Council and Mason is running for state Senate.
Voters can select up to four school board candidates on their primary ballots. Eight people will advance to the general election.
(4) comments
Quote:
"Yoho has been campaigning alongside Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher and Dean Rose. They are the four candidates endorsed by the Frederick County Teachers Association."
What do people think of that group?
Who do you support, and why?
How much of the ENI’s slate’s contribution fund came from outside Frederick County? Most, I reckon.
Here is where you can check out the contributions...now I just need to remember what data to put in where...l will post what I find out because I would bet you are correct that they did get a lot of money from outside Frederick county...
https://campaignfinance.maryland.gov/Public/ViewReceipts?theme=vista
You think locals want indoctrination? My guess is there's a lot of grassroots support for education without all this woke preoccupation with race, gender, identity etc and its vilification of America. But the FNP report would be much more informative if it told us something about the ENI slate. It doesn't even provide names.
