Ten of the 16 candidates vying for seats on the Frederick County Board of Education answered questions about their platforms in a pair of forums on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
The League of Women Voters of Frederick County hosted the question-and-answer sessions virtually. Four candidates attended on Wednesday and six attended on Thursday.
League members asked questions that touched on long-standing debates in education policy, like class size, budgeting and college versus career preparedness.
They also asked about topics more specific to Frederick County Public Schools, like a recent U.S. Department of Justice investigation into the district's misuse of seclusion and restraint against students with disabilities.
Each candidate had 60 seconds to answer most questions. They did not all answer the same questions.
Below is a sampling of responses from each of the 10 candidates who participated. Video of each of the full forums is available on the League’s Facebook page.
• On serving students who are not college bound: Incumbent Liz Barrett said the board should consider establishing public-private partnerships that would allow students to gain work experience. The district's Career and Technology Center is overcrowded, she said. She floated the idea of a partnership with Frederick Health for students interested in lab sciences.
• On plans to hire and retain capable and diverse employees: David Brooks said the district should focus on competency rather than race or ethnicity. "I hope I wasn't ever picked [for a teaching job] because I'm Black," Brooks said. He said FCPS should increase its pay to better compete with neighboring jurisdictions.
• On serving students learning English, who have worse educational outcomes than their peers: Dean Rose said FCPS should partner with community organizations to help care for those students before and after school. “We need to look to our community to help us provide wraparound services to help these kids, so that when they come to class, they’re ready to learn," Rose said.
• On the district's approach to race and racism: Incumbent Karen Yoho said it was important to keep teachers informed without overwhelming them with training. “I’m so distressed that 'equity' has become, in some circles, a bad word, and I do not understand it at all," she said. “We’ve gotta look at everything we do through that lens."
• On preparing for a possible surge of COVID-19 cases: Ysela Bravo said FCPS should lay out clearer plans for "what numbers mean what" for potential shifts in virus policy. "One of my issues with FCPS is the lack of communication," she said.
• On the two most pressing issues facing FCPS: Rae Gallagher spoke about staffing and student resources. She said the board needed to focus on offering competitive salaries and boosting support for the district's special education and mental health programs.
• On the primary function of the school board: April Montgomery said local officials needed to do more to resist "mandates and laws" passed by the state education department. "We are working for the public," she said. "They hire us, for lack of a better word, with their votes, and I think we need to do right by them."
• On retaining educators: Ashley Nieves said the district should focus on reducing teachers' workloads. She said the current school board imposes new requirements on teachers "left and right," making it harder for them to do their jobs.
• On how the board should discuss School Resource Officers: Rayna Remondini said: "I don't think there's a need for messaging." She said FCPS schools "feel that they need to be social justice warriors."
• On addressing issues in special education: Justi Thomas called the DOJ report "heartbreaking." She said the county needed more consistent discipline policies. "Different administrators respond differently to problems within their buildings," she said.
The four members of the Education Not Indoctrination Slate did not take part in either forum. Cindy Rose, Olivia Angolia and Mark Joannides had been scheduled to attend Wednesday night, and Nancy Allen had been scheduled to attend Thursday night.
Rose said she and Angolia did not receive Zoom links for the forum, but Jim Filson of the League said the group sent links to every candidate.
Tiffany Noble declined the invitation, according to the League.
Heather Fletcher, a candidate running alongside Noble, also did not take part in Thursday night’s forum, although the league said she was scheduled to attend.
Eight candidates will make it through the primary election. The field will be cut in half again in November, when four candidates will be elected.
Primary elections are July 19. Early voting runs from July 7 through 14.
Board of Education races are nonpartisan, meaning voters who are registered as Independents can vote in the primaries. All 16 candidates will appear on ballots for both Democrats and Republicans.
