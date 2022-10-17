Six of the seven candidates vying for seats on the Frederick County Board of Education answered questions on Monday about school safety, health education and more in a public forum Monday night.
Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia and Cindy Rose of the Education Not Indoctrination slate, as well as Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho of the Students First slate, participated in the forum, which was hosted by the Frederick County Conservative Club and WFMD.
Ysela Bravo, the fourth member of the Students First Slate, did not attend. She wrote in a text message that she had a prior commitment.
Jonathan Jenkins — who ran unsuccessfully in a Republican primary for Maryland’s Sixth Congressional District this year — and Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins took turns asking each candidate the same 14 questions, which they had either 30 seconds or 90 seconds to answer.
Event organizers said they invited Karl Bickel, a Democratic sheriff candidate to participate in the forum, too. Bickel told the News-Post earlier on Monday that he had a prior commitment.
So Jenkins spent about 15 minutes making his case to voters before jumping in to act as a moderator for the school board candidates.
The six candidates’ responses reinforced the positions each group has established on topics proven to generate community interest, including updated health curriculum guidelines and how Frederick County Public Schools teach about race and racism.
Allen, Angolia and Cindy Rose spoke critically of the school system, promising to make sweeping reforms if elected.
Gallagher, Yoho and Dean Rose, meanwhile, said they were generally pleased with the direction FCPS was heading, though they outlined areas in which the district could improve.
Jenkins began the forum by asking each candidate if they supported FCPS’ School Resource Officer (SRO) program. Minutes earlier, he played a video of an incident at Gov. Thomas Johnson High School last week in which an SRO disarmed a student who was wielding a large kitchen knife in the cafeteria.
All six candidates expressed some support for the SRO program. Gallagher was the only candidate to express some trepidation about it, saying the issue was “incredibly complex.”
“We need to look at some of the disparate impact with race and disciplinary actions against students of color in our schools,” she said.
Later, asked if they supported requiring students to say the Pledge of Allegiance each morning, all of the candidates but Allen said the practice should be encouraged but that students shouldn’t be forced into it.
Allen said she “absolutely” supported a policy requiring the pledge.
Several questions focused on the district’s polices for teaching about sexuality and gender. Candidates were asked their thoughts on parents’ “right to know” how their children spoke about their gender identity in class.
Cindy Rose said the district should never keep that type of information from parents. She has been advocating for change in the school system for more than 10 years, she said.
“Even back then, you could see the leftist bias,” she said.
Yoho, the only incumbent, said the issue of informing parents could become complicated if students express fear for their safety.
“The hope would be that the parent would be in the loop,” she said.
As the evening wound to a close, Dean Rose said he wished the conversation had focused more on academics.
“We probably didn’t talk enough about academics tonight,” he said. “Academic recovery should be priority one.”
Gallagher expressed a similar sentiment.
“A lot of the issues that came up tonight are a pretty small portion of what’s happening inside the school buildings,” she said.
Angolia, meanwhile, argued in her closing statements that the candidates’ answers made it clear that her slate was the choice for voters concerned about parental rights.
“We will not be your adversaries,” she said of herself, Allen and Cindy Rose. “We do not think we own your children.”
Four people will be elected to the school board in the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting runs from Oct. 27 through Nov. 3.
What a waste of time. Good reporting, the Jenkins move was obviously weird.
