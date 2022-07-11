Candidates in the crowded and unusually expensive race for the Frederick County Board of Education have raised more than $70,000 and spent nearly $60,000.
The latest campaign finance reports were due Friday and show candidates’ contributions and expenditures from June 8 through July 3.
Sixteen candidates are vying for four seats on the school board. Eight of them will make it through the July 19 primary.
The field breaks down into four sets of four: The Education Not Indoctrination slate; the “apple ballot” candidates, who are endorsed by the unions representing Frederick County Public Schools employees; Heather Fletcher, April Montgomery, Ashley Nieves and Tiffany Noble, four self-described conservatives running aligned campaigns; and four independent candidates.
The apple ballot — Ysela Bravo, Rae Gallagher, Dean Rose and Karen Yoho — reported raising the most of the three organized groups this reporting period at $3,743.
Bravo’s receipts were the highest of the group at $1,303.
Bravo, Gallagher, Rose and Yoho each also reported $1,290 worth of in-kind contributions from Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner, who has made endorsement videos and postcards on their behalf.
The slate, made up of Nancy Allen, Olivia Angolia, Mark Joannides and Cindy Rose, reported $3,295 in contributions. Fletcher, Montgomery, Nieves and Noble reported a combined total of $3,003.
The slate spent by far the most of any candidate or group of candidates this reporting period.
The four candidates reported $7,321 in expenditures, the vast majority of which went toward direct mailing services. The slate paid $6,480 to Hagerstown-based Copyquik.
The apple ballot candidates reported $4,189 in expenditures between them. Fletcher, Montgomery, Nieves and Noble reported $1,706.
The Education Not Indoctrination candidates are the only official slate in the race, meaning the four are raising and spending money as a group.
The slate has the most cash on hand of any group heading into the primaries at $3,288.
Candidate David Brooks, who is running an independent campaign and reported the highest receipts of any individual in the last period, raised $1,010 and spent $1,001 this period.
This year’s field is considerably larger than in years past. Seven people were on the primary ballot in 2020, 12 ran in 2018 and eight ran in 2016.
Candidates’ total fundraising and spending figures dwarf the totals for past school board elections.
By the time Primary Election Day rolled around in 2014, the nine school board candidates had reported $16,300 in contributions and $8,900 in expenditures. By Primary Election Day in 2018, the 12 candidates had reported $23,700 in contributions and $19,200 in expenditures.
Since the race began, the apple ballot candidates have raised the most money, at a combined total of $23,935, closely followed by the slate at $20,348. The apple ballot has spent a combined total of $21,467, and the slate has spent $17,059.
"The slate paid $6,480 to Hagerstown-based Copyquik."
Couldn't even use a FredCo company?
No doubt Copyquik has ties with the Hate Slate in some way? Would be an excellent story if the FNP did investigative journalism? It is a violation of campaign finance law to spend campaign donations to enrich yourself….you know spending them at a business you own or at the very least highly unethical, but if one was to follow the money..there would be a connection
